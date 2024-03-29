Casa Grande, Petaluma athletes shine in track and field matchup

Rainy conditions didn’t dampen the strength of track and field athletes Wednesday as Petaluma, Casa Grande and Justin-Siena faced off for one of the season’s first Vine Valley Athletic League meets.

In the boys varsity 400-meter race, Casa Grande juniors Dylan Mainaris and Christopher Negrete pulled off personal records at first and second place at 51.8 seconds and 52.2 seconds, respectively. Petaluma senior Ryder Wilson also had a season record, crossing the finish line at third place in 54.3 seconds.

In the 800-meter race, Casa Grande sophomore Jack Dufour took first place at 2:07 and Negrete set another personal record with a 2:08 second-place finish.

The Gauchos swept the top three slots in the 1600-meter varsity boys race, with sophomore Kevin Hansen finishing first at 4:46, junior Srihan Goli finishing second at 4:49 and Dufour taking third place at 4:58.

Hansen and Goli set more personal records at first and second place in the 3200-meter race, with Hansen crossing the finish line at 10:17.1 and Goli finishing just 0.7 seconds later. Petaluma sophomore Masato Tallent finished third at 11:43.

In the girls varsity 100-meter dash, Casa Grande sophomore Bailey Guerrero came in first with a season record of 13.1 seconds. Petaluma junior Sloane Shoop got a third place finish with a personal record of 13.6 seconds.

Guerrero took first again in the 200-meter race with a VVAL-leading best of 26.5 seconds.

“Wednesday’s performance was excellent by both our girls and boys teams,” said Casa Grande coach Kgosi Chuenyane, who added that currently the boys are 3-0 and the girls are 2-1 this season. “It was probably our best all around league performance in my three years here.”

Among five runners in the girls varsity 400-meter race, Casa Grande senior Gabby Gotshall took second place with a personal record of 1:01.7.

Petaluma running star Reilly Kreutz, a senior, took first place in both the 800-meter and 1600-meter girls varsity races, with finishing times of 2:31.5 and 5:18.9, respectively.

“Reilly is a phenomenal athlete,” said Petaluma coach Corey Nelson. “She ran two awesome races winning both by a good distance.. Her performance at the VVAL Tri-Meet versus Justin Siena and Casa Grande showed you a glimpse of her talent level.”

Gauchos also made big strides in the girls varsity 800- and 1600-meter races. Sophomore Melanie Garcia set a personal record in the 800-meter race, finishing third at 2:33.9. Junior Avery Codington and sophomore Emily Bendzick took second and third place in the 1600-meter race with times of 5:41.1 and 5:46.7.

Codington also took first place in the 3200-meter race with a stellar time of 12:38.5. Casa Grande sophomore Sarah Garcia took finished in second place at 13:14.7.

In 100-meter hurdles, Casa Grande senior Abigail Busch took first place with a “prep best” time of 16.6 seconds. Busch took first place again in the 300-meter hurdles at 48.8 seconds, and Gaucho sophomore Lillyanna Olivarez hit a personal record of 55.8 seconds to get third place.

Casa Grande and Petaluma took the top three slots in the boys varsity 110-meter hurdles. Gaucho senior Kai Jaime got the first place win with a VVAL-leading time of 16.3 seconds. Junior Charly Ramirez got a personal record of 16.5 seconds in second place and Petaluma junior Nicholas Dennis got a season record of 20.1 seconds in third place.

Those three were in the top three again in the 300-meter hurdle race, with Dennis getting first place with a season record of 43.2 seconds. Ramirez came in just shy of first place, with a personal record of 43.3 seconds. Jaime also was a close third place with a personal record of 43.4 seconds.

In shot put, Justin-Siena senior Dominic Jioia walked off with a first place win, throwing 38 feet, 11 inches. Casa Grande juniors Matthew Matacia and Gage Garvin got second and third place, with Matacia throwing 37 feet, 1 inch and Garvin throwing a personal best of 35 feet, 2 inches.

In boys varsity high jump, Casa Grande junior Sebastian Lomas earned first place with a jump of 5 feet, 6 inches. Petaluma sophomore Rian Powell got second place with a jump of 5 feet, 4 inches, and senior Kieran Mannion got third place with a personal best of 5 feet, 2 inches.

In discus, Petaluma junior Brett Moeckel got first place with a personal record of 107 feet, 3 inches, Casa Grande sophomore Thomas Giroux got second place while hitting a personal record of 104 feet, 11 inches, and junior Gage Garvin got third place with a personal record of 98 feet, 9.5 inches.

In boys pole vault, Petaluma and Casa Grande seniors Max Pedrotti-Jacobs and Townsend MIller tied for first place at 12 feet, 6 inches.

In boys varsity long jump, Casa Grande sophomore Jackson Metzler got first place with a personal record of 19 feet, 8 inches. Junior Luke Cilia also hit a personal record of 19 feet to get second place, and Petaluma junior Kaori Hinton-Clark got third place with a jump of 18 feet, 5.5 inches.

In girls varsity shot put, Justin-Siena senior Mariel Emana got first place with a toss of 31 feet, five inches. Casa Grande sophomores Giuliana Bettinelli and Valery Cruz got second and third place with throws of 26 feet and 25 feet, 2 inches, respectively.

In girls discus, Justin-Siena senior Mariel Emana took first place at 87 feet, 2 inches, and Casa Grande’s Giuliana Bettinelli and Cruz got second and third once again at 82 feet, eight inches, and 69 feet, four inches (a personal best for Cruz).

In girls high jump, Casa Grande freshman Bella Ferrando and Petaluma junior Sloane Shoop tied for first with personal records of 4 feet, 6 inches. And in girls varsity long jump, Casa Grande sophomore Bailey Guerrero took first place with a leap of 15 feet, 8 inches.

In the girls triple jump event, Justin Siena’s Samantha Carey took first place at 31 feet, 11 inches, while Casa Grande sophomore Caterina Lindley took second place at 28 feet, 2 inches and Petaluma junior Maya Maloney got third place with a season record of 28 feet.

In the boys triple jump event, Petaluma sophomore Jacob Garzoli took first place at 38 feet, 3.5 inches, Casa Grande junior Sebastian Lomas got second place with a personal record of 37 feet, 7 inches, and senior Gbemiga Ajayi also had a personal record of 37 feet, 2 inches, to get third place.

“Our team’s performance was great. Matter of fact, it was awesome,” Nelson said. “I was really impressed with our athletes being able to deal with some adversity considering the rainy wet weather conditions and still being able to put together great performances in their individual events.”

Amelia Richardson is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.richardson@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.