Casa Grande, Petaluma set mat standard in VVAL

The Vine Valley Athletic league wrestling season is heading for a conclusion with both Petaluma and Casa teams hoping to make an impact at the end of a pandemic- challenged season.

The local teams wrap up the league dual- match season with a head-to-head showdown Wednesday on the Petaluma mat. Results were not available at press time.

CASA GRANDE

Casa Grande went into its match against Petaluma undefeated (5-0) inVine Valley Athletic League competition after defeating Vintage 60-20 last week.

The match was Senior Night for the Gauchos and was held outside so that parents and families could attend.

Saturday, the Gauchos wrestled their way to first place in the Redwood Empire Classic hosted by Ukiah High School.

Casa’s Sakiko Pizzomo took first in the 131 weight class and was chosen the tournament’s Outstanding Wrestler.

Zach Babel was also a winner for Casa Grande, taking first at 184 pounds.

Ryan Naugle was second at 172 pounds.

Jacob Quintua at 140, Emmett Peterson at 197 and Kayla Zendler at 160 were all third.

Noah Padecky placed fourth at 162

Dylan Boden was fifth at 108.

PETALUMA

Petaluma’s boys and girls teams cleared the way for their battle with Casa Grande with league matches against American Canyon and Napa

The Petaluma boys took care of American Canyon 57-21, winning six matches by forfeit. Spencer Madson Castillo at 108 pounds, Jonah Fox at 122 pounds, Zach Bettencourt at 154 pounds, Kory Huppert at 162 pounds and Jagger Williams at 197 pounds were all pin winners for the Trojans.

Wyatt Ames won a tough 13-11 decision over Alex Alejandane at 140 pounds.

Dylan Baltazar (115), Gavin Jones (128), Wyatt Mills (134) and Trevor Dunn (172) won by forfeit.

Only two matches were decided on the mat in the Petaluma girls’ 42-30 win over American Canyon. Both were won by pin by Trojans with Kim Larsen defeating Sophia Rapacon in 3:09 at 131 pounds and Carla Maldanado stopping Maddie Fonseca in 1:02 at 189 pounds.

Petaluma lost for the first time to a Vine Valley Athletic League opponent, losing to Napa 41-33.

Napa earned the victory by winning the top three heavyweight classes.

Winners for the Trojans were Castillo by forfeit at 108, Baltazar by fall at 115, Jonah Fox by decision at 122, Mills by fall at 134, Huppert by forfeit at 154 and Roy Garcia by fall at 184.

The Petaluma girls defeated Napa 42-0.

Only two matches were wrestled with Petaluma winning both. Adrianna Borjas won by fall at 143 and Maldanado won by fall at heavyweight.

Saturday, the Petaluma boys, despite being short-handed, did well in the Redwood Empire Classic.

Baltazar, seeded seventh at 115, placed fifth. Wyatt Mills at 140 was 2-2 in the tournament and finished one match away from placing. Jagger Williams at 197 was one match from placing. In the same weight class, Colin Sander was fourth. Tyshaun Thames was one match away from placing.

The Petaluma girls were fifth in the Goddess of the Vine Tournament at Windsor.

Leading the Trojans was Maldonado who was 5-0 in the tournament, taking the championship at 180.

Shalyn Baker was 3-1 for second at 150 pounds. Kimberly Larsen at 120 pounds and Adriana Barjas at 137 were both 2-3 and finished fourth.

Sophomore Michelle Lauritzen was fourth at 122 pounds. Gabby Trave was fifth at 111 pounds. First-year sophomore Bailey Deagan, wrestling up at 145 pounds, placed sixth.