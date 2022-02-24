Casa Grande, Petaluma win baseball openers

The Casa Grande Gaucho baseball team started its season on a winning note by defeating the visiting Santa Rosa Panthers 8-2 in its opening game played at Casa Tuesday afternoon.

Russell Freedheim collected the win by throwing three shutout innings. The win was notable for Freedheim as it was his first varsity win in two years after he missed the 2021 season recovering from arm surgery. "We couldn't be more proud of Russ," said Casa Grande Head Coach Pete Sikora. "His work ethic and dedication surrounding his rehab has been an inspiration to our entire program. It was awesome to see him on the mound again."

Wyatt Abramson came on to throw three strong innings of relief, yielding one run while striking out five. Nick Tobin threw the final frame and yielded one run to close out Santa Rosa.

After a lackluster first inning, the Gauchos got their offense rolling in the second inning on a Kaden Ramirez walk, Brice Cox single, and a free pass to Alex Cruz to load the bases for Abramson. His double gave the Gauchos their first two runs of the season. Singles by Austin Steeves and Dylan Petersen then gave the Gauchos a four-run inning that would be all they needed to win. Santa Rosa added a run in the top of third inning, and was threatening to add another run, but a perfect throw from right fielder Brice Cox to his catcher and twin brother, Mason, cut down the aspiring Santa Rosa runner at the plate to end the threat.

Casa added another three runs in the fourth inning thanks to singles from Abramson and Steeves, a double off the center-field wall from Mason Cox, a sacrifice fly from Tobin and an RBI groundout from Freedheim. Brice Cox, Abramson, and Steeves all had multiple hits for the Gauchos.

The cold weather produced a rare dumping of hail in the fourth inning. After playing through it for a half inning, the umpires pulled the players off the field and it looked like it might mean an early end to the game and a no-contest. However, the system eventually passed, and the game continued. "Our coaching staff has a couple hundred years of playing and coaching experience amongst us and nobody can remember ever playing through hail before. Just when you think you've seen it all," said Sikora.

TROJANS WIN

Aaron Davainis pitched and hit Petaluma’s Trojans to a 4-1 win over Redwood in Larkspur on Tuesday.

Davainis scattered four hits and struck out five in six innings. He also hit a two-run homer.

PETALUMA JVS WIN

The Petaluma junior varsity blanked Redwood 14-0 behind the pitching of Dante Caiati and Anthony Del Prete. Ciati started for Petalum, allowing no runs and four hits, while striking out four and walking one in three innings.

Petaluma broke the game open in the fifth inning with eight runs. The offensive onslaught was led by Callen Anchor, Del Prete, Flynn Snoop, Caiati and London Sundell.

Colin Demers homrred for Petaluma in the fifth inning.

The Trojans had 16 hits in the game with Sundel, Del Prete, Anchor, Shoop and Demers all having multiple hits. Sundell was three-for-four.