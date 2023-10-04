Casa Grande player to Petaluma girls: ‘You can play flag football’

Football isn’t just for boys anymore.

Flag football, which was designated an official high school sport this year in California, is already taking off in Sonoma County, with four schools – Casa Grande, Petaluma, Analy and Rancho Cotate high schools – all fielding teams this season.

But to watch the Casa Grande girls in their 12-8 win against Rancho Cotate on Wednesday, Sept. 27 – with a strong passing game and strategic carry opportunities, backed by a tough defense – you might think they’ve been playing the game for years.

The Gauchos were first to get on the board with a touchdown run by Katie Curran, who took it to the end zone following a couple of first-down gains by Gabby Gotshall and Simone Bennett.

“I just wanted to win this game for my team, and not only my team but for the community,” Curran said.

With less than a minute left in the first half, Bella Ferrando came through with a sack to turn possession over to the Gauchos, causing excitement from the Casa Grande side.

But they didn’t score again in the first half, and the Cougars ended up pulling a surprise touchdown run and another score on a conversion with just 12 seconds to go in the half, giving Rancho Cotate the lead at halftime.

The Cougars wouldn’t see the end zone again, however, and with less than 14 minutes to go in the game, the Gauchos scored their final touchdown for the night with a pass to Makayla Himes in the end zone.

League taking shape

As described by Press Democrat sports writer Gus Morris, all four of the current flag football teams are playing as non-league programs this fall. But the North Bay League will likely bring the sport into the fold next year once there’s a clearer picture of the number of programs. In addition, other Sonoma County schools are exploring adding teams next year.

The flag version of the game does look slightly different than what football fans are used to. Teams play 20-minute halfs, instead of the familiar 12-minute quarters in regular football. And instead of a 100-yard field, a flag football field is generally 80 yards long by 40 yards wide.

The six-point touchdowns are the same as in regular football, but teams can try for extra points that are valued depending on distance. A conversion from the three-yard line is worth one point, from the 10-yard line two points, and from the 20-yard line three points.

Head coach Dion Wilson said it’s a “big responsibility” to be the first flag football coach in Casa Grande history, and that the main goal for the program’s first season is “for the girls to learn football and have fun.”

“Sometimes we win, sometimes we lose. You just have to see what happens and then move forward,” Wilson said.

Curran said she hopes flag football will continue to be more recognized throughout Petaluma and beyond in the years to come.

“Having a girls flag football team is something that is new to the school, and I just want to prove to everyone and all the little girls that you can play flag football,” she said. “I love it. It’s a great community, we get so much support. It’s awesome.”

The Gauchos went on to face their crosstown rival, the Petaluma Trojans, on Monday, Oct. 2 at Petaluma High School, in a game that ended 18-12 for the Trojans, who are now 3-0 overall, also recently winning 41-6 against Terra Linda.

Amelia Richardson is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.