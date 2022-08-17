Casa Grande prepares to defend the VVAL title

How do you replace the statistically best quarterback in school history? For Casa Grande, the answer is with one that, in his own way, might be every bit as good.

Jacob Porteous broke almost all Casa single-season passing records last season, leading his team to a 7-4 record and a share of the Vine Valley Athletic League championship. He is now gone, lost to graduation, along with three all-league receivers.

Enter Wyatt Abramson who, in a limited role behind Porteous last season, completed 13 of 22 passes for 282 yards and a touchdown. “We’re replacing one of the best quarterbacks ever to come out of Casa Grande with a quarterback who might become one of the best ever to come out of Casa Grande,” said Casa Head Coach John Antonio. “Each in his own way is a great quarterback.

Following right behind Abramson comes Ethan Arellano, a junior who was in the midst of having a record-breaking season of his own for the Casa Grande junior varsity last season before suffering an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury. “He is big (6-4) and really built,” said Antonio. “He will play someplace.

“With those three, quarterback is the least of my worries,” the coach added.

Shane Runyeon, Marcus Scott and Caden Cramer were all first-team all-league receivers last season. All have graduated. That doesn’t mean Abramson will be throwing to empty spaces. The Gauchos have another strong corps of receivers who have been waiting in the wings for their chance to shine.

Lucas Miles, Jordan Giacomini, Vinny Novello and Spencer Almond all have varsity experience and that doesn’t include two talented juniors, Clint Rea and Andrew Antonio, who were dominant on the junior varsity level. Antonio is recovering from an ACL injury, but is expected to be a valuable addition later in the season.

Casa Grande was unabashedly a passing team last year, throwing for 3,982 yards while rushing for 545. Coach Antonio hopes to better balance things this season, although there is no question the Gauchos will continue to be pass dominant.

“There will be some changes in our game plan, but not much,” Antonio explained.

Ryder Jacobson who was practically the entire Casa Grande rushing game last season with 358 yards and seven touchdowns, returns and is expected to be an even bigger part of the Gaucho offense this year. He is also an important part of the passing game with 24 receptions last year.

Some of the names have changed, but the size and strength of the Casa Grande offensive front will remain the same, led by Kodi Cornelius, now in his third varsity season as a junior. Cornelius, at 6-0, 280 pounds, was all-league last year as a sophomore. He is considered one of the best linemen on both offense and defense in the North Bay and maybe beyond.

Dylan Garibaldi again anchors the line at center surrounded by Ryan Cooper, Henry Sebastian and Austin Minnick.

Certain key players like Cornelius and Jacobson will play lot on both offense and defense, but with 55 varsity players and more than 100 spread over three teams, Casa Grande can afford to mostly have offensive and defensive platoons.

Led by returning veteran Matt Reilly, who is not only an outstanding pass defender, but also a key stopper in run support, Casa Grande appears to be especially solid in the defensive secondary.

Jesse Calkin, Russell Karlson, Andrew Antonio, Gavin Pandolfi, Talan Tudisco, Dylan Gard lead a group of gifted juniors who will compete for playing time in the secondary.

The linebacking situation is confusing in a good way. “We have a lot of good players, but we are still trying to figure things out," Antonio said.

Cornelius provides as good a road block on the defensive line as there Is anywhere in the North Bay and several players will provide valuable playing time on defense, including Jack Larson, Elliott Locker, Justin Sartori, Joey Mercardo, Luca Delario and Zach Herrera.

Antonio said it has been a light summer for the Gauchos as they anticipate another long season. Of course, there was weight training. The head coach is a big believer in the benefits of the weight room. For the skill players there were passing leagues and tournaments, but there was also plenty of time off for both players and coaches.

“It’s a long season and we wanted to give the players a chance to do family things and other sports,” Antonio explained.

Casa Grande once again has a loaded schedule, starting with a much-improved Maria Carrillo team in its opener on Sept. 2 and moving quickly into a match at Marin Catholic on Sept. 10. It Vine Valley Athletic League opener is against Vintage the team it shared the title with last season, on Sept. 23.

Antonio isn’t overly concerned about those games. In fact, he isn’t concerned about any opponent – until it is time to play them.

“We are focusing on ourselves – moving forward day by day and getting better day by day,” the coach explained.