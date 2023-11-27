The Casa Grande High School varsity basketball team (0-1) held onto the lead all four quarters of its NCS Foundation matchup against St. Vincent (3-0), with the Gauchos ultimately defeating the Mustangs 40-36.

The first quarter of the Nov. 21 game, which did not count toward the teams’ regular season record, ended with a 14-4 lead for Casa Grande, while the second quarter closed with a 22-15 score and the third quarter saw a Gaucho lead of 37-24.

But in the fourth quarter, which stirred more exhilarated cheers from the crowd with each passing moment, St. Vincent gained a burst of momentum as the Mustangs made the push for a comeback, with field goals by senior Josh Malik, junior Justin Greco and senior Cole Williams, who scored both a 2-pointer and a 3-pointer. Malik also scored 3 of 6 free throw points following fouls by the Gauchos.

“We had a decent lead throughout the game, but we just knew they were going to make the run,” said Casa Grande head coach Nick Guillory. “(The Mustangs are an) incredibly well-coached team.. We had to stay poised and handle the pressure.”

With Casa Grande junior Jake Barlow going 2-for-2 at the free throw line, and another free throw point made by junior Ryan Rice in the last five seconds of the game, the Gauchos made it out with the win.

“I thought it was pretty intense game, almost like a playoff game,” said St. Vincent head coach Tom Bonfigli, who applauded Casa Grande’s team dynamic. “It was a good building game for us, as we continue through our schedule.”

Rice also scored four 3-pointers in the game, and Guillory said he was thankful for such contributions.

“The mantra for us is move the basketball, make the next best play. So we’re always looking to find the best possible shot,” Guillory said. “I think we did that today, and Ryan was the benefactor of a lot of those.”

Other scoring contributors for Casa Grande included senior Philip Liu – who also had a 3-pointer – sophomore Luca Oliver, senior Jeffrey Rice and junior Drew Bugbee.

For St. Vincent, senior Sebastian Andrade scored a 3-pointer, and senior Hudson Stipp, sophomore Jack Mountanos and junior Anton Rocco also scored. Williams made five field goals overall for the Mustangs. Malik and Greco also led with a 40% field goal percentage.

The loss for St. Vincent followed a pair of high-scoring wins for the Mustangs, who achieved 72 points in their first matchup against Lower Lake and 53 points against Tomales.

“I think the main thing is we understand what we need to do better and Casa was a good test for us,” Bonfigli said.

St. Vincent next faced Cloverdale Nov. 25 on the road, where the Mustangs won 58-19. Casa Grande dropped its first official season game against San Marin Nov. 25 at home with a score of 79-47.

