Casa Grande qualifies for NCS in 12 of 14 weight classes

The Gauchos easily dominated tournament competition, qualifying 12 wrestlers for the North Coast Section Championships in 14 weight classes.|
JOHN JACKSON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
February 13, 2023, 2:39PM
Updated 2 hours ago

VVAL North Coast Section qualifiers

108

1st--Dylan Boden--Casa Grande

2) Spencer Madson-Castillo---Petaluma-

3) Jerome Saldana--Sonoma Valley--9

115

1) Chris Gaxiola--Napa

2) Tayten Cleland--Casa Grande

3) Jacob Phillips--American Canyon

122

1) Ray Pacheco--Casa Grande

2) Cooper Ames--Petaluma

3) Andres Gonzalez

128

1) Riley Youngblood--Vintage

2) Ty Ervin--Casa Grande

3) Ben Stevenson--Sonoma Valley

134

1) Caleb Quintua--Casa Grande

2) Josiah Orozco--Napa

3) Alexander Alejandrino--American Canyon

140

1) Ezekiel Fellman--Casa Grande

2) Liam Gorman--Napa

3) Cody Morton--Vintage--11

147

1) Jacob Quintua--Casa Grande

2) Carson DeGarmo--Vintage

3) Nigel Clay--Napa

154

1) Camden Bushey--Casa Grande

2) Kai Hoffman--Justin Siena-

3) Bailey Huss-Vintage

162

1) Robert Severdia--Casa Grande

2) Mario Deianni-Napa

3) Zach Bettencourt--Petaluma

172

1) Noah Padecky--Casa Grande

2) Roy Garcia-Cambray--Petaluma

3) Jonah Schwarze--Napa

184

1) Brandon Guiducci--Justin Siena

2) Joe Batemon-Heaney--Casa Grande-

3) Silas Pologeorgis--Petaluma

197

1) Edward Berncich--Petaluma

2) Tully Meyer--Sonoma Valley

3) Jaden Ellis--Vintage

222

1) Joe Ellis--Vintage

2) James Aken--American Canyon

3) David Lopez--Napa

287

1) Jesse Lopez--American Canyon

2) Aiden Riddleberger--Vintage

3) Ronal Neeley--Casa Grande

Casa Grande’s powerful wrestling machine completely dominated the Vine Valley Athletic League Championship tournament last weekend at Sonoma Valley High School.

After going undefeated in VVAL dual meet competition, the Gauchos easily dominated tournament competition, qualifying 12 wrestlers for the North Coast Section Championships in 14 weight classes. The top three finishers in each weight class qualify for NCS.

Casa Grande crowned eight league champions – Dylan Boden at 108 pounds, Ray Pacheco at 122 pounds, Caleb Quintua at 134 pounds, Ezekiel Fellman at 140 pounds, Jacob Quintua at 147 pounds, Camden Bushey at 154 pounds, Robert Severdia at 16 pounds, and Noah Padecky at 172 pounds.

Caleb and Jacob Quintua are brothers, Caleb is a freshman and Jacob at junior.

Emphasizing the Casa Grande youth, the only senior among its league champions is 122-pound Ray Pacheco.

Gauchos Tayten Cleland at 115 pounds, Ty Evin at 128 pounds, and Joe Batemon-Heaney at 184 pounds were all second.

Ronal Neeley, a sophomore, was third at 287 pounds.

Petaluima’s Edward Berncich took the 197 pound title. Also qualifying for NCS from Petaluma were Spencer Madson-Castillo, second at 108 pounds; Cooper Ames, second at 122; Zach Bettencourt, third at 162; Roy Garcia-Cambray, second at 172; and Silas Pologeorgis, third at 184.

VVAL North Coast Section qualifiers

108

1st--Dylan Boden--Casa Grande

2) Spencer Madson-Castillo---Petaluma-

3) Jerome Saldana--Sonoma Valley--9

115

1) Chris Gaxiola--Napa

2) Tayten Cleland--Casa Grande

3) Jacob Phillips--American Canyon

122

1) Ray Pacheco--Casa Grande

2) Cooper Ames--Petaluma

3) Andres Gonzalez

128

1) Riley Youngblood--Vintage

2) Ty Ervin--Casa Grande

3) Ben Stevenson--Sonoma Valley

134

1) Caleb Quintua--Casa Grande

2) Josiah Orozco--Napa

3) Alexander Alejandrino--American Canyon

140

1) Ezekiel Fellman--Casa Grande

2) Liam Gorman--Napa

3) Cody Morton--Vintage--11

147

1) Jacob Quintua--Casa Grande

2) Carson DeGarmo--Vintage

3) Nigel Clay--Napa

154

1) Camden Bushey--Casa Grande

2) Kai Hoffman--Justin Siena-

3) Bailey Huss-Vintage

162

1) Robert Severdia--Casa Grande

2) Mario Deianni-Napa

3) Zach Bettencourt--Petaluma

172

1) Noah Padecky--Casa Grande

2) Roy Garcia-Cambray--Petaluma

3) Jonah Schwarze--Napa

184

1) Brandon Guiducci--Justin Siena

2) Joe Batemon-Heaney--Casa Grande-

3) Silas Pologeorgis--Petaluma

197

1) Edward Berncich--Petaluma

2) Tully Meyer--Sonoma Valley

3) Jaden Ellis--Vintage

222

1) Joe Ellis--Vintage

2) James Aken--American Canyon

3) David Lopez--Napa

287

1) Jesse Lopez--American Canyon

2) Aiden Riddleberger--Vintage

3) Ronal Neeley--Casa Grande

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor