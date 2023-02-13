Casa Grande’s powerful wrestling machine completely dominated the Vine Valley Athletic League Championship tournament last weekend at Sonoma Valley High School.

After going undefeated in VVAL dual meet competition, the Gauchos easily dominated tournament competition, qualifying 12 wrestlers for the North Coast Section Championships in 14 weight classes. The top three finishers in each weight class qualify for NCS.

Casa Grande crowned eight league champions – Dylan Boden at 108 pounds, Ray Pacheco at 122 pounds, Caleb Quintua at 134 pounds, Ezekiel Fellman at 140 pounds, Jacob Quintua at 147 pounds, Camden Bushey at 154 pounds, Robert Severdia at 16 pounds, and Noah Padecky at 172 pounds.

Caleb and Jacob Quintua are brothers, Caleb is a freshman and Jacob at junior.

Emphasizing the Casa Grande youth, the only senior among its league champions is 122-pound Ray Pacheco.

Gauchos Tayten Cleland at 115 pounds, Ty Evin at 128 pounds, and Joe Batemon-Heaney at 184 pounds were all second.

Ronal Neeley, a sophomore, was third at 287 pounds.

Petaluima’s Edward Berncich took the 197 pound title. Also qualifying for NCS from Petaluma were Spencer Madson-Castillo, second at 108 pounds; Cooper Ames, second at 122; Zach Bettencourt, third at 162; Roy Garcia-Cambray, second at 172; and Silas Pologeorgis, third at 184.