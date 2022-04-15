Casa Grande rallies for seven last-inning runs to beat Napa

The Casa Grande baseball team had a comeback for the ages in a wild Vine Valley Athletic League win over Napa on Wednesday.

The Gauchos, the No. 2 team in The Press Democrat’s rankings, trailed 9-3 heading into the seventh inning but rallied with seven runs in the top of the frame for a 10-9 win. It’s a season high for runs in an inning for the Gauchos (12-4, 3-2).

Kaden Ramirez tied the game with a one-out triple before Brice Cox gave the Gauchos the lead for good with a double a batter later. It was the only hit of the night for each as they came off the bench in the seventh and provided a crucial spark.

Russell Freedheim then slammed the door with three strikeouts in the bottom of the inning for the save.

Austin Steeves went 3 for 4 with a triple and an RBI while Dylan Petersen had two hits with two RBIs.

After winning the first two games of the Boras Classic in Sacramento, No. 1 Cardinal Newman ran out of steam in a 11-4 loss to Archbishop Mitty in the semifinals on Wednesday.

The loss snaps a 13-game winning streak for the Cardinals (14-2), who are ranked as the No. 14 team in the state by CalHi Sports.

Against the Monarchs, ranked in the top 50 in the state by CalHi Sports, the Cardinals struggled to find consistency on both sides of the field. They managed just one hit on offense and used four different pitchers.

They did lead 2-0 after two innings but the Monarchs scored 11 unanswered runs, including six in the fourth, to win going away.

Gavin Rognlien had a hit and Landen Rota drove in a run.

Back in the VVAL, No. 3 Petaluma also had to rally late for an exciting league victory over Vintage, scoring twice in the top of the seventh for a 4-2 win on Wednesday.

Joe Brown had the go-ahead hit, an RBI triple two batters into the seventh inning to give the Trojans (9-5, 6-0) a 3-2 lead. The Cal signee had three hits on the day, including a double. Dante Vachini and Colin Landry also each recorded an RBI.

Zach Fiene earned the save, getting one out with one pitch to secure the win for ace Aaron Davainis, who struck out eight with four hits, three walks and two earned runs allowed in 6⅔ innings. The junior is now 5-0 on the season with 49 strikeouts, 12 walks and a 1.34 earned run averaged in 36⅔ innings pitched.

The Trojans now boast a two-and-a-half game lead over second-place Casa Grande in the VVAL.

No. 9 Sonoma Valley dropped a spot in the league standings with an 8-3 loss to Justin-Siena on Wednesday.

Landon Waldrop doubled and drove in two while Max Harrison had two hits, including a triple, with an RBI but it wasn’t enough to keep the Dragons (6-9, 3-3) from dropping their fourth straight.

In North Bay League-Oak action from Wednesday, No. 4 Windsor defeated No. 5 Ukiah 5-3 in a key league battle.

Brett Neidlinger impacted the game on both sides of the field, going 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs on offense and pitching two perfect innings in relief to close out the win. Carson Dillon got the start and win for Windsor (12-3, 2-1), going five innings with six hits, three runs (none earned) with three walks and two strikeouts.

Tyler Nordyke added three hits, including a double, and Elijah Hackathorn doubled with two RBIs.

For Ukiah (12-4, 2-1), Ethan Rinehart doubled twice and drove in a run while Austin Ford doubled with two RBIs. Luke Schat suffered his second loss of the season, yielding six hits and five runs in five innings with three walks and five strikeouts.

The result creates a three-way tie between Ukiah, Windsor and Rancho Cotate for second in the NBL-Oak behind Cardinal Newman.

No. 6 Rancho Cotate got another gem from ace Devon Laguinto as he outdueled Maria Carrillo’s ace in a 2-0 league win for the Cougars.

Laguinto, a sophomore, went six strong innings with five hits, three walks and five strikeouts to earn the win. The Pumas (5-10-1, 0-3) got six innings out of starter Josh Volmerding, who allowed just four hits and two runs with a walk and seven strikeouts, but their offense couldn’t offer any runs in support.

Reed Steffens earned the save with a strikeout in his one inning of relief while Caze Derammelaere and Lucas Hermes each drove in a run for the Cougars (9-7, 2-1).

In Tuesday action, Healdsburg pushed its winning streak to four games with a 6-1 win over Santa Rosa in NBL-Redwood play.

Ayden Herguth went 2 for 3 with a double, two runs and an RBI while Gavin Valls added a 2-for-4 day with a double and an RBI.

Xavian Dominguez had two hits for Santa Rosa (3-13, 1-4).

Also on Tuesday, St. Vincent doubled up Piner 4-2 in the NBL-Redwood to get back on track after getting swept by West County last week.

St. Vincent improves to 8-6 overall and 4-3 in league while Piner drops to 3-14 and 0-7.