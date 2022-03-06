Casa Grande rallies to hand Serra its first loss

In a battle between two of Northern California’s heavyweight baseball teams, Casa Grande’s Gauchos out-pointed Serra’s Padres 6-5 in a brisk spring breeze on the Gaucho diamond Friday afternoon.

The result was a signature win for the Gauchos who are now 4-0 on the season. The loss was Serra’s first after four season-opening wins.

Noted Casa Grande Coach Pete Sikora: “Serra is a storied and successful baseball program, and know what – so is Casa Grande.

With the wind whipping the flags above the center field fence into a frenzy and spectators bundling in the stands and down the foul lines, the teams punch and counter punched until a four-run Casa Grande fifth inning put the Gauchos ahead to stay and Wyatt Abramson secured the win with two clutch relief innings.

Along the way, Serra turned three double plays, and the Gauchos missed one that came close to costing them the game.

One of those double outs was the result of a strange string of events, featuring chaotic Casa Grande base running and perfect Serra run down execution . In the second inning, with Casa Grande runners at first and second, a failed sacrifice bunt attempt left Russell Freedheim hung out to dry between second and third. He was gone in a rundown. Meanwhile, Kalen Clemmens ventured too far off first and he, too, found himself in a pickle that resulted in the second run-down out of the play.

In the fourth inning, the Gauchos made a nice turn on a play from shortstop Dylan Petersen to second baseman Kaden Rameriez that might have ended the inning had the batter not been called safe at first. Before the frame was finally finished, the Padres had three runs and a 5-2 lead.

That’s how things stood when Casa Grande sent eight batters to the plate during the decisive fifth inning. Petersen and Mason Cox started the inning with back-to-back singles and Ramirez dropped a key hit down the right-field line.

The rally made a winning pitcher out of Elijah Stevenson, who replaced starting pitcher Freidheim in the Serra three-run fourth inning. But the real mound hero was Abramson who shut the Padres down over the final two innings, allowing just one hit, while striking out two in the seventh.

Casa Grande had eight hits in the game, three by catcher Mason Cox.

Second baseman Ramirez continued his outstanding glove work for the Gauchos, putting on a show in the sixth inning when he ranged far to his left to make a sparkling stop and throw to first base, and later in the inning racing into right field to make a basket catch at the foul line.