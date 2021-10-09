Casa Grande rambles over Sonoma Valley 49-13

It was a good night for Casa Grande football.

Not only did Casa Grande’s Gauchos beat Sonoma Valley’s host Dragons 49-13, but they bounced back from their only poorly played game of the season, avoided a letdown against a team they were supposed to handle and played with big-game enthusiasm.

The Dragons, as they have all season, played with heart and a no-quit attitude, but were simply over matched against a bigger, stronger, faster and more talented Gaucho team.

The win gave Casa Grande a 4-2 record for the season, but more importantly kept it undefeated in Vine Valley Athletic League play with a 2-0 mark. Sonoma has yet to win a game in six tries.

The outcome was pretty much decided before the Dragons were allowed to touch the football on their own field. In their first possession of the chilly evening, Casa Gande marched 65 yards to score with quarterback Jacob Porteous, on his way to another big game, hitting two key third-down passes.

Ryder Jacobson ran in the first of his two touchdowns from 8 yards out. Porteous passed to Caden Cramer for a 2-point conversion and the game’s direction was determined. Casa Grande led at the half 29-0 and was in front 43-0 before Sonoma managed a pair of late touchdowns against Gaucho reserves.

Protected like a bank vault by a dominating offensive line, Porteous was spot on with his passes, completing 14 of 21 for 270 yards and two touchdowns. He again benefited from some glue-fingered grabs from his receivers, led by Marcus Scott who snared five for 93 yards and a touchdown, averaging better than 18 yards a catch.

As usual, Casa Grande used runs as a change of pace, but still rushed for 90 yards. Jacobson gained 47, including a strong 37-yard touchdown run on a draw play for the Gauchos’ second touchdown.

On the other side of the football, the Casa Grande defense allowed Sonoma occasional short marches, but nothing threatening until sophomore quarterback Trent Ohman took to the air for two late-game touchdowns, throwing 37 yards to Tate Baker and 6 yards to Rollo Benstead for scores.

With two top Casa Grande linebackers out with injuries, senior Joe Ellis stepped up big time for the Gauchos. He was all over every green jersey that had the audacity to carry or try to catch a football. He was in on 13 tackles, making nine by himself, two for losses. Senior Bladen Fuller also had a big defensive game, with 13 tackles, nine solo and two for loss.

Defensive highlight for the Gauchos in the game, and maybe in the season, came in the third quarter when Emmett Peterson swooped up a Sonoma fumble and returned it 45 yards to the house, igniting a wild celebration on the Casa Grande sideline.

By the numbers, Casa Grande touchdowns came on Jacobson’s two first-quarter runs, a 9-yard run by Porteous, a 20 yard pass from Porteous to Scott, a 9-yard run by Ethan Bucy, Peterson’s fumble-recovery return and a 3-yard run by Damian Areterberry on his only carry of the game.

Next up for Casa Grande is a meeting with Napa’s Grizzlies Friday night on their home turf at Memorial Stadium. Sonoma Valley will try again for its first win Friday night at Petaluma High’s Steve Ellison Field.