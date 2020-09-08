Casa Grande resumes football conditioning

Area high school football coaches continue to find a balance between too much, too little and boredom as they seek to condition players and maintain interest for a season that is still four months away.

Casa Grande will resume conditioning workouts on Monday, St. Vincent will take a break from its program and Petaluma will continue offering its volunteer program as the year heads past Labor Day with no sports since just after Easter and none scheduled until past Christmas.

Casa Grande offered a work-out centric camp earlier in the summer, but shut it down after one week when the North Coast Section came out with its plans to start the season in Januarty with practice beginning Dec. 14.

“I’m starting to feel optimistic that we are going to be able to move forward with the season,” said Casa Grande coach John Antonio. He said the Gaucho plan is to hold workouts two days a week with separate sessions for freshmen, junior varsity and varsity players.

The coach explained that break between the initial camp and the one starting next week allowed players to do other activities and be with their families before settling in to a workout routine that will take them through the fall and into official practice that will now take away their traditional winter break.

“The players are excited to get started again,” said Antonio. “So are the coaches.” He said he expects as many as 60 varsity players to participate and an equal number of freshmen and junior varsity players.

Antonio said the biggest problem the Gauchos face as they resume workouts is the inability to use the school weight room. Working in the weight room is critical,” he said. “It is the best thing the players can do to get into shape.” Current rules prohibit any indoor activities.

St. Vincent coach Trent Herzog has solved that problem by moving the Mustangs’ weights and other equipment outside. “Weights are very important, “ he agreed with Antonio. “We just moved our weight room outside.

St. Vincent, the first local team to begin the conditioning camps in mid-June will conclude its series this week and then take a break until Oct. 4 before resuming until Thanksgiving.

At Petaluma High, the Trojans are in their third week of workouts and will continue conditioning three days a week into December, although workouts were canceled for a couple of days last week because of poor air quality.

Although the Trojans aren’t allowed in the weight room, Krist conducts Zoom classes in proper techniques and equipment use as part of his physical education program at the school.