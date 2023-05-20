The concept of unity that Casa Grande Coach Billy Brody has been preaching all season paid big dividends for the Gauchos Friday afternoon when just about everyone in the lineup contributed to a 10-3 win over American Canyon in the quarterfinals of the North Coast Section Division 2 playoffs.

The win advances Casa Grande into a semifinal game Tuesday on the Casa diamond against Alameda. Casa Grande is the No. 2 seed in the tournament, while Alameda is the No. 3 seed.

Alameda dominated the West Alameda-Foothill League with a 10-0 record during the regular season and stands 18-5 overall after a pair of NCS wins, 9-0 over Carondelet and, Friday, 5-4 over Benicia.

Casa Grande is now 23-4 on the season, the most wins for a Gaucho softball team since 2003.

“This was another team win,” said Brody. “The players don’t worry about making an error or not getting a hit because they know that they have each other’s backs.”

Eight different players contributed to Casa Grande’s 13-hit attack.

Although the Gauchos uncharacteristically made three errors, they also made several outstanding plays in support of pitcher Lila Partridge. The sophomore struck out just three while giving up four hits and a walk, but benefited from timely glove work.

Shortstop Lauren Ketchu was especially instrumental in shutting down the Wolves. She had six assists and snared a pop-up, highlighting her big glove day by teaming with second baseman Kaden Brody and first baseman Marissa Brody for a text-book double play.

Center fielder Mave Broadhead made a diving snare of a shallow fly to bail her team out of trouble when the game was still competitive in the second inning.

Offensively, Casa Grande started the game hitting with six hits and four runs in the first inning and just kept adding on, scoring in five of its six chances.

Third baseman Jamie McGaughey did her home run thing to highlight the opening inning with a two-run belt over the center field fence.

Marve Broadhead and Partridge each had three hits with Ketchu, McGaughey, Cara Broadhead and Marissa Brody adding two hits each.

The gritty American Canyon team battled to the finish, keeping the game from ending early via the 10-run rule. Highlight for the Wolves was a two-run home run in the second inning by Angelia Rodriguez who had two hits in the game.