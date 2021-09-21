Casa Grande romps over Santa Rosa 42-7

Jacob Porteous found the end zone on back-to-back plays in the first quarter.

Like, Casa Grande’s second offensive play of the game and its third.

“Like quick, bang-bang,” Gauchos coach John Antonio said.

And just like that, less than three minutes into Friday night’s contest at Nevers Field at Santa Rosa High School, the Gauchos had all the offense they’d need, cruising to a 42-7 win, with all six touchdowns on passes by Porteous on 320 yards in the air.

The Gauchos (2-1) received the initial kickoff and on the first play of the game, Ryder Jacobson ran for 6 yards.

But Porteous doesn’t do boring.

On the next play, he found a matchup he liked for receiver Shane Runyeon, and his read paid off to the tune of a 56-yard heave-and-score to put Casa up 7-0 with 11:11 left in the first.

“The first one, we saw him pressed up, so we thought our guy was better than his, and we thought he could beat him on the outside. So that’s what we did,” Porteous said. “And then Shane makes a great move and gets in the end zone.”

After a Santa Rosa (1-3) three-and-out on the ensuing drive, Porteous was given the keys to the offense again inside Panthers territory, and found Caden Cramer on a 38-yard scramble and pass to make it 13-0 at 9:03 of the first.

“That wasn’t really go-as-planned. I had to get out of the pocket,” Porteous said. “And he was open downfield, so I just let it go.”

Casa Grande would add another TD pass to Runyeon to make it 20-0 with 3:14 left in the first.

The explosiveness of the first 9 minutes or so waned for the rest of the half. Thanks in part to Santa Rosa’s grinding rushing attack, the Panthers used a 15-play, 65-yard drive that took more than eight minutes off the clock to get on the board.

Carlitos Pardo carried in the ball on a 4th-and-4 from the six-yard line to make it 20-7 with 7:08 left in the half.

Porteous then closed out the ensuing Gauchos drive with an interception on third-and-long that resulted in a Santa Rosa touchback. The Panthers then drove back into Casa Grande territory, but the drive stalled at about the Gauchos’ 35-yard-line.

Antonio said the coaches needed to do a better job of keeping the Gauchos pumped after the fast scores.

“The energy was just gone,” Antonio said. “That’s on us coaches to keep it up.”

The Gauchos pulled away with one touchdown in the third and two more in the fourth.

Antonio expected the Panthers’ constant rushing attack.

“It’s hard for our offense to rep what they do and actually get the right look out of it, because that’s their offense and we try to line up in it,” he said. “We’ve got to expect to see similar against Vintage next week, so it was great prep for us.”

Pardo finished with 104 yards. Panthers coach Roy Keegan expected the tough challenge, which was burdened by only suiting up 22 players Friday night.

“We knew they were going to be the best team we saw in the preseason, and they proved it,” Keegan said.

The Vintage Crushers (Napa) have never lost to the Gauchos, according to Antonio and Porteous. It will be Casa Grande’s homecoming game next week, while Santa Rosa will host Maria Carrillo.