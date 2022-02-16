Casa Grande rules both boys and girls VVAL soccer

Despite the disruptions created by the ongoing struggle against COVID-19 and its various incarnations, the 2021-2022 school year has been a good one for Casa Grande High School soccer.

Casa’s Gauchos claimed the Vine Valley Athletic League championship with both its boys and girls teams. While the girls, under the direction of veteran coach Vinnie Cortezzo, are accustomed to success and are repeat champions, it was also a championship year for the Gaucho boys team.

GAUCHO GIRLS

The Gaucho girls lost only one match all season, that to Campolindo, 3-2. They did tie four matches, including three in league play to finish the regular season 11-1-4 and 9-0-3 in VVAL play. Two of their ties were to rival and VVAL second-place finisher Petaluma.

Casa Grande finished out the season with a flourish, tying Petaluma 1-1 and beating Justin-Siena 3-1 and Sonoma Valley 3-1.

Heather Mahoney provided the all-important goal against Petaluma off an assist from Isabelle Torres. Mahoney, Gabby Gotshall and Mallory Jones scored the goals against Justin-Siena with Jones, Mahoney and Natalia Young assisting. Gotshall, Lauren Reposa and Natalie Labanowski scored against Sonoma Valley working off assists from Isbelle Thors, Mahoney and Gottshall.

Cortezzo, whose teams have either shared or won every VVAL soccer championship, said it was especially difficult this season..

“Our league was tougher this year,” he said. “We tied Petaluma twice and had tough matches with Justin Siena. It was nice to be challenged. “Our defense was improved, and we had four or five players who could give us goals.”

The coach noted the play of midfielder Taylor Ingram as being one of the keys to the Gaucho success. “She was our heart and soul,” he said.

Casa Grande entered the North Coast Section playoffs seeded No. 5 against Dougherty Valley. A win in that game will move the Gauchos into the second round against the winner of a match between Las Lomas and Livermore.

GAUCHO BOYS

The Gaucho boys championship was the first in the Vine Valley Athletic league under co-coaches Jordan Schlau and Kevin Richardson.

The coaches said from the beginning the goal was to reach the North Coast Section playoffs. They accomplished that goal and more. Along the way, they not only shared the league title with Vintage, but beat the Crushers for the first time ever, defeating them 1-0 on their home field. A 1-0 loss to Vintage with the aid of a penalty kick at Casa Grande resulted in the title tie.

After the Vintage loss, Casa Grande still had to gain a share of the championship by beating Justin-Siena 3=1 and Sonoma Valley 5-4.

Christian Alvarado, Yahir De Leon and Jose Chavez scored against Justin-Siena.

Chavez supplied two goals against Sonoma with Alvarado, De Leon and Hayden Holbrook also scoring.

Overall, the Gauchos finished the regular season with a 13-1-2 record. In league they were 10-1-1.

The Gauchos were seeded No. 4 in Division 2 with a home opening game against Livermore. A win would put them into a quarterfinal game against the winner of a match between Tamalpais and Bethel.

TROJAN GIRLS

The Gauchos aren’t the only local teams enjoying soccer success this year. The Petaluma High School girls, under the leadership of Deegan Babala, finished second behind the Gauchos in the VVAL with a 6-2-4 record. Overall, the Trojans were 9-5-5.

The defensive minded Petalumans played five games to a deadlock. Of those, four were scoreless for both teams.

Offensively, the Trojans were led by freshman Natalia Efhan who had 10 goals and 3 assists on the season. Senior Megan Efhan scored 6 goals and had 7 assists, while junior Kathryn Hale provided 6 goals and 2 assists.

Petaluma qualified for the NCS Division 3 playoffs, opening at home against Rancho Cotate. A win moves them into a quarterfinal contest against the winner of a match between Archie Williams and Miramonte.