Casa Grande slugged by Vintage in football opening game

The Casa Grande High School varsity football team greeted its first game in more than a year with excitement Friday night and ended it with the joy of its first touchdown of the delayed season.

In between the excitement of the kickoff and the joy of a touchdown on the final play of the game, there was a lot of hurt for the home-standing Gauchos who were steamrolled by defending Vine Valley Athletic League champion Vintage, 53-6.

Vintage Crusher domination started when Reid McCaffrey returned the season-opening kickoff 65 yards to the Casa Grande 19 yard line. Three plays later, Dylan Smith scored the first of his three straight touchdowns and the one-sided tone for the game was set. By the time Smith had scored for the third time in the first quarter, the Crushers led, 20-0, and the issue was definitely decided.

Before the onslaught was concluded, four other Crushers had scored, and the game was being played with a running clock.

Casa Grande managed to invade Vintage territory only twice in the first half. One of those occasions was on a fumble recovery, and the Gauchos immediately gave the ball right back to the Crushers by fumbling themselves on the very next play.

Vintage was simply the bigger, faster, more experienced team. However, there were a few bright moments for the Gauchos.

The Casa Grande young offensive front was unable to provide any running lanes for running back Daniel Ruiz, but it did a decent job in giving junior quarterback Dominic Feliciano passing time. Although he wasn’t able to take the Gauchos into the promised land until the very end of the game, he had a very nice all-around game. Statistics weren’t immediately available at the end of the game, but unofficially Feliciano completed 13 of 22 passes for 122 yards.

There were a few anxious moments in the third quarter when Feliciano came off the field holding his hand. Jacob Proteous, who is expected to share playing time with Friday’s starter, was ineligible as he sat out the game because of a transfer rule. Kaden Ramierez was rushed into the position for a few emergency plays before Feliciano returned.

Cody Rodrigo provided a highlight for the Gauchos with a first-quarter interception and later saved a touchdown with a tackle inside the Casa 10-yard line.

Despite the score, the game ended on a definite upbeat for the Gauchos when, on the last play of the game, Feliciano shot a 24-yard dart into the waiting arms of Shane Runyeon, running free in the end zone, to give Casa its first points of the season.

Also hearting for Casa Grande was a 28-14 win by its junior varsity in a preliminary game.

“This was a good reminder that it is March and we haven’t played in a year,” said Casa Grande coach John Antonio, “Vintage was a very good team last season and I don’t think they have missed a beat. There were some things we can build on, but the most important thing is that we are excited to be playing football again.”

There were a limited number of spectators in the stands after the Petaluma School District allowed players to escort members of their immediate families into the stadium.