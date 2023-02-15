The Casa Grande High School girls soccer team kept its momentum flowing Tuesday night, defeating Benicia from the Diablo Valley League 3-1 in the first round of the North Coast Section Division 22 playoffs.

Casa Grande’s Gauchos went into the tournament as the No. 4 seed after finishing the season with an 11-3-3 record and winning the Vine Valley Athletic League championship with a 10-0-2 mark. The only blemishes on the Gaucho record were ties to Sonoma Valley and Vintage.

Benicia entered the playoffs as the No. 12 seed after finishing second in its own league.

The first half of Tuesday’s match was evenly contested, with a goal from Casa’s Bailey Guerrero immediately matched by a Benicia goal for a 1-1 tie at the end of the half.

The Gauchos came out strong in the second half.

Katie Hancock laser fired an indirect kick that hit the cross bar, and Lauren Reposa finished for a goal and a 2-1 Casa Grande lead.

Natalia Young put in an insurance goal for the win.

Casa will host a quarterfinal game against No. 5 seed Redwood at 7 p.m. Friday. Redwood beat Newark Memorial 3-0 in its first match.

The Casa Grande boys lost their first match to Hayward, 1-0. The Gauchos finished their season with a 9-3-6 record and were second in the VVAL with a 7-2-3 record.

Area basketball teams begin NCS playoffs tonight (Wednesday)

The Casa Grande girls, the No. 5 seed in Division 2, host No. 12 seed Windsor

The Petaluma boys, the No. 11 seed, also in Division 2, play at No. 6 seed Montgomery. Both games start at 7 p.m.