Casa Grande softball blanks Sonoma Valley 11-0

The Casa Grande High School varsity softball team’s explosive offense stunned the Sonoma Valley dugout into silence on Wednesday, as the Gauchos (5-0, 2-0) defeated the Dragons (5-4, 0-1) in an 11-0 shutout over five innings.

The Gaucho offense got to work early, smashing out four runs both in the first and second innings, including a two-run homer by junior Lauren Ketchu who also scored a two-run double.

“It really pumps me up to help contribute to my team, to get those runs on the board,” Ketchu said. “It was just really exciting.”

Casa’s last three runs were scored in the third inning.

The Gauchos had nine hits over their 11-run game. Others who contributed on offense included sophomore Maeve Broadhead (1 hit, 2 RBIs), senior Marissa Brody (1 hit, 2 runs, 1 RBI), sophomore Veronica Nunez-Miller (1 hit, 1 run, 1 RBI), junior Lila Partridge (1 hit, 2 runs), junior Georgia Moss (1 hit, 1 run) and junior Alex Giacomini (1 hit, 1 run).

Head coach Billy Brody said, with the first stretch of the season turning out with five straight wins, he is optimistic for how the rest of the season will progress.

“The girls take it game by game, at-bat by at-bat, pitch by pitch, and just staying in the moment,“ Brody said. ”If we do that, we’re going to be okay.“

Moss pitched all five innings for Casa Grande, giving up only four hits and striking out eight batters.

“To see Georgia come in and do what she did today was just breathtaking,” Brody said.

Moss was also backed by strong fielding. Senior Hannah Edwards was credited with six Sonoma Valley outs, with Brody getting five and Ketchu getting two herself.

With the team currently grappling with some injuries, Brody said the Gauchos just called up junior Haley Learn (1 hit, 1 run), who got her first varsity hit on Wednesday, and freshman catcher Evelyn Baca (1 run).

The Gauchos went on to play a back-to-back game on Thursday against American Canyon (6-2, 1-0).

