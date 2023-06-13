Like Cardinal Newman in baseball, Casa Grande softball started and ended the year at the top.

The Gauchos had arguably their greatest season in program history, winning a record 25 games, capturing their first North Coast Section title in over 20 years and making the NorCal playoffs for the first time ever.

Their season ended in a tight battle with Willow Glen-San Jose, the eventual NorCal Division 2 champion.

They’re an easy choice to finish out the year at No. 1. And watch out for them again next year. Despite losing University of Hawaii-bound slugger Jamie McGaughey to graduation, they’re slated to bring back some of their top players headlined by Vine Valley Athletic League Pitcher of the Year sophomore Lila Partridge and all-league selections in sophomores Georgia Moss and Lauren Ketchu, along with junior Marissa Brody and freshman Abby McSweeney.

CalHi Sports ranked the Gauchos as the No. 10 Division 2 team in the state.

Speaking of youth movements, the Cardinals are positioned to be a team to watch for the next few years. Led mostly by underclassmen, they won the NCS Division 4 title — the first section title for the program since Ursuline closed in 2011 — and earned a bid to the NorCal Division 3 playoffs, where they fell to top-seeded Ponderosa, which went on to finish as runners-up in the division. The Cardinals lose only two seniors to graduation this year.

Despite a very strong overall season and head-to-head wins over the Cardinals and Gauchos, Petaluma slides to No. 3 primarily due to its earlier-than-expected postseason exit.

Maria Carrillo slides for the same reason. The Pumas had a banner year, winning their first league title since 2014, but had their season ended by No. 10 seed Encinal in the quarterfinals of the NCS Division 3 playoffs. The Pumas will lose a few big pieces to graduation, like NBL-Oak MVP Olivia Rivera and Pitcher of the Year Madison Cooper, but return a handful of all-league underclassmen.

Windsor rounds out the top five, but Cloverdale was also considered. The Jaguars’ strength of schedule was the deciding factor, but the Eagles had a strong case for a small school since they made finals of the NCS Division 5 playoffs.

1. Casa Grande (25-5)

Previous ranking: 1

Since last rankings: 5-2, beat American Canyon 17-3 and lost to Vintage 8-0 in VVAL Tournament; beat Las Lomas 7-1, American Canyon 10-3, Alameda 5-0 and Livermore 5-1 to win NCS Division 2 Championship; then lost to Willow Glen-San Jose 5-2 in NorCal Division 2 playoffs.

2. Cardinal Newman (18-10)

Previous ranking: 4

Since last rankings: 4-2, beat Montgomery 13-2, lost to Rancho Cotate 9-7, then beat Swett 24-0, Fortuna 7-0 and Del Norte 3-0 to win NCS Division 4 Championship; then lost to Ponderosa 8-1 in NorCal Division 3 playoffs.

3. Petaluma (16-8)

Previous ranking: 3

Since last rankings: 0-2, lost to Vintage 6-5 in VVAL Tournament, then lost to Antioch in NCS Division 2 playoffs.

4. Maria Carrillo (16-5)

Previous ranking: 2

Since last rankings: 2-2, beat Analy 4-2, lost to No. 5 Windsor 16-5, then beat Campolindo 21-0 and lost to Encinal-Alameda 8-7 in quarterfinals of NCS Division 3 playoffs.

5. Windsor (14-11)

Previous ranking: 5

Since last rankings: 2-2, lost to Rancho Cotate 4-3, beat then-No. 2 Maria Carrillo 16-5, beat Ukiah 13-3, then lost to Livermore 12-8 in the NCS Division 2 playoffs.

On the bubble:

Cloverdale (16-6)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Since last rankings: 4-2, lost to Fort Bragg 3-2, beat Middletown 12-1 and Willits 20-0, then beat Credo 5-1, Clear Lake 8-0 and lost to St. Helena 2-0 in the championship game of the NCS Division 5 playoffs.

Sonoma Valley (12-13)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Since last rankings: 1-1, beat San Rafael 7-6 and lost to Albany 8-3 in quarterfinals of NCS Division 3 playoffs.

Montgomery (9-11-2)

Ukiah (17-8)

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Since last rankings: 3-2, beat Healdsburg 17-2 and Santa Rosa 18-2, then lost to Windsor 13-3 and Redwood 11-2 in NCS Division 2 playoffs.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.

Previous ranking: Not ranked

Since last rankings: 1-1, lost to then-No. 4 Cardinal Newman 13-2 and beat Analy 6-1.