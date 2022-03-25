Casa Grande softball team slugs Sonoma 18-6

Casa Grande opened Vine Valley Athletic League softball play Thursday by blasting visiting Sonoma Valley 18-6 in a six-inning shortened game on the Gaucho campus diamond.

It wasn’t an easy beginning for the Gauchos who fell behind 3-0 in the top of the first inning after only four batters faced left-handed Marissa Brody. She had plenty of velocity, but the Dragon hitters were jumping on the first pitch, and Victoria Magnani slammed a three-run homer over the right-center field fence with plenty of room to spare.

Taylor Owen, who would be hit by a pitch on consecutive plate appearances and Natalie Brodrock who singled, scored in front of the blast.

The day was going to be dominated by lusty hitting as the Gauchos bounded back with a seven spot in their half of the first inning. Twelve hitters paraded to the plate against starter Kassedy Midgley. The big blow of the frame was a two-run double that split the outfielders by Maddie Fannin. She would go on to post four hits that included a pair of two base knocks.

Brody did not finish the second frame on the rubber as Sonoma Valley came roaring back with three more runs, and it was time for coach Scott Sievers to bring in ace Jordan Baughn. She turned in a terrific relief performance. Baughn completely shut down the Sonoma Valley offense with 4 ⅔ scoreless frames that included eight strikeouts She honed in on the corners of the plate and had six of her eight strikeouts called by the home plate umpire.

While she sailed through the Dragon batting order, her teammates were hammering out 16 hits to eventually end the contest on the 10-run rule in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Third baseman Jaime McGaughey, who continued her current streak of hitting that began in a Tuesday 9-6 win at Cardinal Newman, finished things with a three-run big fly over the left field fence that ended the proceedings. McGaughey finished with 3-for-3, and scored four times.

Macey Shern drove in two runs with a double and Mackenzie MacQuarrie had a couple of runs driven in as Sievers emptied his bench before the game was called.

The victory gives the hot-swinging Gauchos an overall record of 5-2, and came in front of a full house on the campus diamond. Casa Grande finished with 19 hits for the afternoon. Sonoma Valley slipped to 2-5 for the young season.

Casa Grande travels to American Canyon in another VVAL outing on Tuesday.