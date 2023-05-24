For the first time in 20 years, the Casa Grande softball team will be playing for a section title.

The second-seeded Gauchos rolled visiting third seed Alameda 5-0 on Tuesday to punch their ticket to the championship game this weekend.

It’ll be the Gauchos; (24-4) first appearance in an NCS title game since 2003. They’ll face No. 5 Livermore (15-11) at San Marin High School at 5 p.m. Friday with a chance to capture their first section title since 2001 and just their third in school history.

Sophomore Georgia Moss turned in a gem of a start, striking out nine with just three hits and a walk allowed. She worked out of a few trouble situations to keep the Hornets (18-6) off the scoreboard. She stranded a runner at second in the second inning, stranded a pair in the fourth and then another in the fifth. She retired the final six batters she faced, three via strikeout.

“I just trust my defense behind me because there’s only so much I can do,” Moss said. “I can’t control the hitter, so I just know that my defense will have my back behind me and if something happens, I know that my bats in the dugout will have my back.”

Did they ever on Tuesday. Freshman Abby McSweeney led off the second inning with a solo home run, her sixth of the year, before Lila Partridge followed with her 10th of the year to open the fourth.

The Gauchos pulled away in the sixth, plating three runs without recording a hit. A fielder’s choice from Cara Broadhead scored Layce Carlomagno from third, then Veronica Nunez-Miller scored on a failed backpick to third that skipped into left field before Hannah Edwards made it 5-0 with a sacrifice fly that scored Broadhead.

“The best part about this game for me was our 1-2-3 hitters didn’t do anything today, but guess what? Four-5-6 did,” Casa Grande head coach Billy Brody said. “We have girls coming off the bench, causing a little chaos — they’re expecting bunt, we’re not bunting; then they throw it away on backpick. Up and down the lineup, these girls believe in each other, and if they do that, then nobody is going to take that away from them.”

Asked what it would mean to bring home the program’s first section title in over 20 years, senior Jamie McGaughey, a University of Hawaii commit, replied “everything.”

“Obviously with COVID, I didn’t get the full amount of years I wanted to play softball here and I think going out with a title as a senior and always wanting that so bad but not really having the opportunity, I think that’s something that would literally mean the world to me,” she said.

