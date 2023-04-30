Local baseball and softball teams boosted their playoff resumes with some quality nonleague wins during a relatively quiet Saturday slate of games.

It was a great day for Casa Grande, as its baseball and softball teams both won. The Gauchos’ baseball team shored up its standing in Division 2 of the North Coast Section with a win over top-ranked Windsor, while their softball team continued its best season in decades with another mercy-rule win.

Maria Carrillo baseball also collected a good win over Montgomery while Healdsburg stumbled late in a loss to Napa.

Here’s a closer look at all of Saturday’s action.

Baseball

No. 2 Casa Grande 4, No. 3 Windsor 2

The Gauchos knocked off the No. 1 Division 2 team in the NCS, according to MaxPreps’ rankings, thanks to a three-run fourth inning and a quality first start for JV call-up Brady Laubscher.

The sophomore struck out six and allowed two runs on two walks and six hits in 4⅓ innings to earn the win. Jordan Giacomini and Austin Steeves finished things off out of the bullpen, combining for five strikeouts, three walks and two hits. Steeves earned the save.

JT Summers had two hits, including a double, with an RBI and Elijah Sullivan had an RBI on two hits. Zach Baird also recorded an RBI for the Gauchos (17-4).

Carson Dillon and Elijah Hackathorn each had a hit and an RBI and starting pitcher Matt Worlow struck out six with no walks, six hits and three earned runs in a complete-game outing for Windsor (15-5).

Casa Grande could clinch the Vine Valley Athletic League title with a win over Napa or Sonoma Valley next week, while Windsor needs to sweep Cardinal Newman in order to force a share of the North Bay League-Oak title.

Maria Carrillo 6, Montgomery 2

The Pumas plated four runs in the second inning and rode the hot hand of starting pitcher Eric Aguilar to a big nonleague victory over the Vikings.

Aguilar scattered 10 hits over a complete-game outing with no walks and two earned runs allowed in his first start of the season. Cooper Wood recorded two RBIs, Lorenzo Parker doubled with an RBI while Caden Wiese and Peter Burroughs had an RBI apiece for the Pumas (11-8). Tommy McPhee also tripled and score a run.

For the Vikings (9-10), Sterling Stoural had two hits with a double and two RBIs, Shane Lerdahl had three hits with a double and Keegan Peterson and Ben Carlile had two hits apiece.

The Vikings will look to close out the NBL-Redwood regular-season title against Healdsburg on Monday, while the Pumas close out NBL-Oak play with a two-game series against Analy.

Napa 5, Healdsburg 3

The Grizzlies snatched victory out of the jaws of defeat, scoring all five runs in the final two innings to steal a nonleague win from the Greyhounds.

Healdsburg (11-9) played well through five innings, leading 3-0 and riding stellar pitching from Vinny Loupy, but Napa plated two runs on a triple in the sixth and then scored three runs with two outs on an error and a single in the seventh.

Sam Vanden Heuvel and Nova Perrill each had an RBI and Gavin Valls collected two hits offensively. Loupy struck out six and walked two with three hits and two earned runs in five innings in a no decision.

The Greyhounds will look to snap their four-game losing streak against Montgomery in their return to NBL-Redwood play on Monday.

Softball

No. 1 Casa Grande 10, Ukiah 0 (5 innings)

For the ninth time this year and the fourth time in as many games, the Gauchos plated double-digit runs in a mercy-rule win.

It’s the seventh win in a row for the Gauchos (18-3), who are in the midst of their winningest season in at least two decades.

University of Hawaii commit Jamie McGaughey hit her seventh home run of the year in a two-hit, two-RBI day, Lila Partridge added her fourth bomb of the year with two RBIs and Kyra Jensen and Marissa Brody each had two RBIs with a double.

Partridge improved to 11-2 as a pitcher with a five-inning complete game, striking out eight with just two hits and no walks.

The Gauchos will look to clinch the VVAL regular-season title next week with games vs. Napa and at Sonoma Valley.

You can reach Press Democrat Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.