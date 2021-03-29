Casa Grande spoils the last game at Arnold Field for Sonoma

Casa Grande kicked up its energy level a notch in the second half to pull away from stubborn Sonoma Valley 34-24 in a football battle between Vine Valley Athletic League foes at Hap Arnold Field on Friday night.

The Gauchos led only 14-8 at intermission before exploding on a 53-yard reception-run by senior running back Toby Humphreys on the first play of the second half to gradually pull away for their first victory of the season.

As the fans filed out of the historic Sonoma ball yard, the public address announcer reminded them that it would be the last scheduled high school football game ever to be played at Arnold Field. Sonoma Valley is presently constructing a multi-sport all-weather complex on campus that was not ready for the shortened pandemic sports season in 2021.

There was no quit in the Dragons (0-3) on Senior Night as they exchanged field position with the visitors throughout the first half, after a couple of short kickoff plays. They led 8-7 in the final minutes of the first half, until Gaucho quarterback Jacob Porteous found wide receiver Shane Runyeon alone on a touchdown pass of 11 yards in the back part of the end zone for the go-ahead score.

It was the second scoring toss of the first half for Porteous, who earlier connected with the ever-present Humphreys for 8 yards and the game's first score on the first Gaucho possession. It was a 72-yard drive engineered by the 6-foot, 4-inch transfer from St. Vincent who earned the start after a solid week of practice.

Casa head football coach John Antonio explained before the game that the ongoing contest between Porteous and Dom Feliciano for quarterbacking minutes was a good thing, and it would help prepare the Gauchos for the next season when league records are kept.

“We didn’t raise our voices at halftime,” noted Antonio. “We reminded the kids that they could not let a bunch of emotional kids like Sonoma hang around with all that ball control. Sonoma tried to locate our strongest defender Antonio Bernardini, and so we had to move him around on our defensive sets. I think he still led us in tackles. It was great to win the last game at Arnold Field.”

Feliciano came into the game in the second half, and the Gauchos responded with a pair of touchdowns during his watch. A 67-yard march was directed by the Gaucho veteran, including a key 4-yard run on a keeper to keep the march alive. Two pass completions to wide receivers Marcus Scott and Dylan Peterson kept the Casa march in gear.

The home-standing Dragons had a couple of marches of their own, including a second quarter trip of 56 yards in nine plays led by the determined runs of stocky Adrian Alvarez.

Sonoma operated from a tight running formation all night, and got good blocking up front to win the battle of the push for first downs. Alvarez carried multiple Gaucho tacklers for extra yardage on several plays. Alvarez punched it in from the 5-yard line to help give the Dragons their only lead at 8-7 after the two-point conversion.

A second drive by the Dragons got dangerously close until alert senior defensive back Caden Cramer of the Gauchos picked off a Sonoma pass in the red zone. The play of the night came on the first touch by Feliciano as he shoveled a short toss to Humphreys on a running play to get things started in the second half. Humphreys, who had a career night, reversed his field and outdistanced the Dragon defenders down the left sideline for a score. A futile dive by a Sonoma tackler came up with nothing but ozone.

A 4-yard touchdown run by junior back Paul Fetterly took advantage of some good blocking up front and it made it 28-8 before the Casa reserves took over in the final stanza.

Sonoma Valley outscored Casa 16-7 down the stretch including a slicing touchdown run of 5 yards that narrowed the count to 34-24. There was no spectator game clock at the older ballpark, and play was finally halted on the double whistle by the officials.

Defensively, the Gauchos got good work from Sam Skinner who made a couple of key stops before halftime to slow Dragon drives. Cramer made his theft seconds before intermission.

The Gaucho junior varsity continued a strong season by battering Sonoma 40-0 using a strong passing attack. Casa is 3-0 for the season.