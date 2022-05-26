Casa Grande stopped by Ukiah in NCS semifinals

Casa Grande’s Gaucho gloves betrayed them Wednesday afternoon as their season came to an end with a 5-4 loss to Ukiah’s magic-touched Wildcats.

The result on the Casa Grande diamond ended the Gaucho season in the North Coast Section Division 2 semifinals, and advanced the Wildcats to the NCS championship game against Petaluma on the Trojan diamond Saturday at 1 p.m.

The win, accomplished with a run in the seventh inning, continued a miracle season for the Wildcats who entered the playoff as the No. 9 seed with a 19-9 record and third-place finish in the North Bay League Oak. The Wildcats squeaked by Vintage 1-0 in their first playoff game and then shocked No. 1 seed Marin Catholic by the same 1-0 score in the quarterfinals.

Casa Grande had ample opportunity to end the Wildcat dream, but let that opportunity slip through leaky gloves that made nine errors.

Two of those miscues were especially hurting.

Ukiah scored three runs in the opening inning. The budding rally might have been stopped before it could bloom had Casa Grande not prolonged it with a two-out infield error. The winning Ukiah rally might have been curtailed, but for another costly infield miscue in the seventh inning. Both plays were made on hard-hit balls, but were makeable.

“We’ve been having trouble defensively in the past few games,” said Casa Grande coach Pete Sikora. “Today it caught up with us. Some of those plays were tough, but a championship team has to make those plays. Hand it to Ukiah, they took advantage of what we gave them.”

The Wildcats started the game with a walk and a bunt single from two of their first three batters. A fly out left two men on and two out when a hard infield smash was mishandled, bringing home a run and allowing clean-up hitter Ethan Holbrook to come to bat. He immediately smashed a double into center field to put the Gauchos in a hole it would take them five innings to dig out of.

Casa Grande starting pitcher Nick Tobin lasted only two batters into the second inning, and once again the Gauchos called Russell Freedheim to the rescue. The senior pitched 4 2/3 innings of relief in the Gauchos’ 4-3 quarterfinal eighth-inning win over Northgate on Saturday, and he again answered the call.

He took over for Tobin, gave up an inherited run, but ended the Wildcat uprising with two strikeouts. He went the rest of the way, pitching out of a base-loaded jam in the fourth, but generally controlling the Wildcats until the fatal seventh.

Meanwhile, Casa Grande was pecking away at Ukiah pitcher Luke Schat.

Casa Grande picked up a run in the first and might have had more had Ukiah shortstop Caleb Ford, one of three Fords in the Ukiah lineup, not made a sensational diving snare of a line drive off the bat of Tobin that he turned into a rally-killing double play.

The Gauchos added a run in the second on the second of Austin Steeves three hits and a ground out RBI by Dylan Petersen. Steeves scored after each of his three hits.

Steeves drove home teammate Kaden Ramirez in the fifth inning and scored himself to tie the game when Petersen lined a hit into right field,

Ukiah brought Caleb Ford in from shortstop to get the final out of the fifth inning. He hit the first batter he faced and then proceeded to retire the next seven Gauchos in succession to put the Wildcats in a position to move across town Saturday to face Petaluma.

One out into the top half of the seventh inning, Ukiah’s Kessler Koch was not hit by a pitch, but his uniform was. A potential hard-hit double-play ball skipped through the Casa infielder, and No. 8 batter, Jace Pullins, lined a single to left to bring home what would stand as the game winner and keep Ukiah fans dreaming.

Casa Grande finished with a 19-9 record that included the two playoff wins.

Sikora said he expects Gaucho success to continue, pointing out that Casa had four sophomores in its starting lineup. “The future looks bright for Casa Grande baseball,” he said.