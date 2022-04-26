Casa Grande sweeps Petaluma in lacrosse

With the regular season wrapped up and the Battle for the Paddle safely won by both boys and girls teams, Casa Grande lacrosse squads now look forward to the Vine Valley Athletic League playoffs.

GIRLS

Casa Grande’s girls, 10-8 on the season and 7-1 in league, will play Cardinal Newman Tuesday at Newman for the VVAL West championship. The Cardinals are 9-4 on the season and 7-1 in league.

The Casa Grande girls won their Battle for the Paddle match against Petaluma last week, defeating the Trojans 11-3.

Sierra Schmidt led the way for the Gauchos, scoring five goals and contributing two assists. Megan Marston scored three goals and had an assist and Bianca Conroy contributed a goal. Goalie Trinity Salus had seven saves for the Gauchos.

Gianna Richardson scored all three Petaluma goals. Goalie Gianna Giovacchini made six saves for the Trojans.

BOYS

After beating Petaluma 21-7 in their own Battle for the Paddle, Casa Grande’s boys go into the first-round of the VVAL Tournament Tuesday night at 7 o’clock with a home match against Vintage.

The Gauchos are 12-5 overall with a 6-1 league mark. Vintage enters the game with a 12-3 record and a 5-2 VVAL record.

In Tuesday’s other semifinal tournament game, Justin-Siena (14-1 overall and 7-0 in league) hosts Rancho Cotate (9-6 overall and 4-3 in league).