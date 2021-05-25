Casa Grande takes what is given for baseball win over Petaluma

Casa Grande High School’s high-riding Gauchos gratefully took advantage of Petauma’s generous Trojans to record a clean sweep of rivalry baseball activities last week. Casa’s 8-6 win on its home diamond followed an earlier 8-3 defeat of its cross-town rival.

The win also improved the Gauchos to 11-2 on the season and 8-0 against Vine Valley Athletic League opponents. It is an outstanding record in any season, but especially impressive in this pandemic-marked campaign. Petaluma’s record is also not too shabby at 9-4 for the season and 5-3 against VVAL opponents.

In last week’s encounter, Casa Grande fell behind early and then patiently scrambled back for the win. “Patience” is the operative word. Disdaining pitches that were outside or above the strike zone, the Gauchos accepted six walks and also benefited from two strolls to first via hit batters and four Petaluma errors.

Casa Grande coach Pete Sikora said the bases on balls weren’t happenstance or umpire’s generosity.

“We have been working on not chasing pitches that were off the plate and taking the ball the other way,” he explained.

Not everything was handed to the Gauchos. They had eight hits, many at crucial times in the second half of the game. Petaluma collected 10 hits, but left eight runners begging on base.

For the second time this season, an expected pitching duel between team aces Gavin Ochoa for Casa Grande and Julian Garrahan for Petaluma failed to materialize.

Ochoa, pitching through back pain, gutted through five innings, giving up all six Petaluma runs on nine hits, but did reach deep for five strikeouts. He is still undefeated on the season with six wins and a 2.04 earned run average. Garrahan had sprees of command difficulty. He gave up five runs on six hits and five walks with four strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings. He is 3-1 on the season with a 3.71 ERA.

Petaluma had everything going its way early on in the contest, scoring three runs before Casa Grande could come to the plate. Mark Wolbert, who is batting a whopping .439 for the season, showed that Ochoa was going to be hittable, slugging a double to open the game. Joe Brown followed with a single and Nathan Zimmerman, who was to have two hits and a walk on the day, came up with a clutch two-out, two-run hit to put Casa in a 3-0 hole before it could swing a bat.

Typical of the Gauchos’ resourceful season, they got a run back without a hit in their half of the first, with Lucas Schaefer walking, stealing second and advancing the final two bases on wild pitches.

After the opening salvo, Casa Grande kept the runs flowing, scoring in every inning except the second. Three runs tallied in the third, two came home in the fourth and one each in the fifth and the sixth.

Petaluma temporarily tied things in the top of the fifth inning when Will Krupp and Wyatt Davis blistered back-to-back hits and the clutch-swinging Zimmerman delivered them both with a single to make it a 6-6 contest.

However, the tie was the closest the Trojans could come to victory. Lefty Evan Johnson took over for Ochoa to start the sixth, and allowed Petaluma just one hit and one walk with three whiffs over the final two innings.

Meanwhile, Casa Grande did just enough in its final two tries for the victory. A walk, an errant pick-off try and Schaefer’s hit provided a go-ahead run in the bottom of the fifth and hits by Jake McCoy and Mason Cox bought a small insurance policy for the Gauchos in the sixth.

It was in the bottom of the fifth that Petaluma second baseman Garrett Lewis made the play of the game, and maybe of the season, scrambling in front of second base to somehow make sprawling stop of a smash off the bat of Casa’s Nick Tobin to start an inning-ending double play.

“That was ESPN Top-10 highlight play,” said Petaluma Coach Jim Selvitella.

Casa Grande ended the game in spectacular fashion with pitcher Johnson snaring a line-drive bullet off the bat of pinch hitter Jackie Palmer and turning it into a double play.

Krupp had a big game for Petaluma with three hits and three runs scored. McCoy and Vince Glaviano each had two hits for Casa, with Glaviano and Jake Lennert each driving in two runs. Lennert’s RBI came on a booming double during a three-run Casa third inning.