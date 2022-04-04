Casa Grande upends Vintage in boys lacrosse

Casa Grande’s men’s lacrosse team toppled undefeated Vintage 19-10 in Napa at Memorial Stadium.

With a quick jump on faceoff possessions dominated by senior midfielder Colin Patchet, the Casa Grande offense went to work with surgical precision. With the Gauchos piling up 10 points in the first quarter, the Crushers were on their heels and never recovered.

Senior attackman Rowan Pritchard charged the offense with six goals and three assists, followed by senior Tory Cain who found the back of the net five times with three assists himself. Aside from faceoff dominance, winning 18, Patchet had three goals and two assists followed by George Oehm who contributed two himself.

In what became a physical game, Casa Grande goalie Ryan VanWormer, had to take a break at the end of the second quarter with the score 12-5, after an apparent late hit by Vintage. Van Wormer would later return to tally six saves.

Vintage player Luke Hauser had four goals and junior Tanner Low had three.

Casa gets a week off and then faces undefeated Justin Sienna back at Memorial Stadium for the top spot in the Vine Valley Athletic League.