Casa Grande uses defense to upset Petaluma in boys basketball

The Casa Grande boys basketball team hustled its way to the biggest win of its season Tuesday night, defensing its way to a 62-59 victory over Petaluma’s Trojans.

Petaluma came into the game riding the crest of an impressive three-win week that included victories over Cardinal Newman (52-30), Vintage (65-55) and Archie Williams (63-56). Archie Williams was formerly Sir Francis Drake High School.

Casa Grande entered the game with a 7-6 record, but only one of the losses was by more than 10 points and most were by five points or less.

Casa Grande Coach Chris Gutendorf attributed the Gaucho victory to defense. “Defensive intensity is picked up by the offense,” he said.

Casa Grande played mainly a 2-1-2 zone defense. “With the zone it forces the players to help out, rather than just asking them to help one another,” he explained.

“We came off a great week and we just didn’t play well,” said Petaluma Coach Anton Lyons.

Casa Grande, in what has often happened this season, got off to a stumbling start. With Eric Perez and Ivan Cortes driving to the hoop and Esteban Bermudez popping in a trey, the Trojans sprinted out to a 12-2 lead before everyone could settle their face masks in place.

By the time the teams took a quarter break Petaluma looked to be in control with a 23-13 lead.

Looks, of course, can be deceiving.

The Gauchos refused to let either the Trojans reputation or quick start intimidate them and snatched momentum from the hands of the Trojans along with key rebounds.

Casa Grande scored just five points in the entire second period, while Casa Grande’s challenging drives to the basket resulted in nine points from the foul stripe and a 30-28 halftime lead.

Things didn’t get much better for Petaluma in the third round as Jason Siebels, Ryan McGuinn and Tory Cain found paths to the basket or the foul line. Petaluma with Esteban Bermudez hitting a big 3-pointer did manage to cut the Casa lead to 50-44 going into the final quarter.

That’s when things went from hectic to frenzied.

Petaluma shook off its mid-quarter malaise and battled its way back into contention, finally catching the Gauchos at 54-54 on back-to-back baskets by Liam Gotschall halfway through the period.

Casa looked to have righed its ship on a basket by Brandon Allred and a free throw by Cain to go up by six with less than a minute remaining. But Bermudez halved that lead with his second 3-pointer of the period and when the Trojans forced a jump ball as Casa tried to bring the inbounds pass up court Petaluma was in position for a dramatic tie, but a good look and a good shot spun out of the hoop and the Gauchos celebrated.

Cain had a steadily big game for the Gauchos with 19 points. Ten came from the free line. He was one of four Gauchos to reach double digits, with Allred, Siebels and McGuinn scoring 10 each.

Bermudez defied intense Gaucho defensive attention to score 20 points. Salim Arikat kept Petaluma in the game in the third quarter with 10 of his 12 points.

Casa Grande won a junior varsity thriller 64-61.