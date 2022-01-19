Casa Grande vs. Petaluma boys soccer showdown

It is showdown time for the Petaluma and Casa Grande boys soccer teams as they go head-to-head Saturday at Casa Grande. Kickoff is at high noon.

Casa’s Gauchos go into the game with a 5-0-1 record. The Gauchos were to play Justin-Siena on Tuesday and Sonoma Valley on Thursday. Petaluma started the week with an 0-3-2 overall record and an 0-2-1 league mark, with the tie coming last week against American Canyon 1-1.

Petaluma’s girls scored their first goals and recorded their first league win of the season last week when they defeated American Canyon 4-0. Kenly Eske, Megan Ethan, Olivia Alexander and Nathan Ethan provided Petaluma goals. Ethan, Sunny Schultz and Madilynn Greenlief helped with assists.

Silvana Sessi recorded the Trojans’ third straight shutout in goal after they had tied their first two league games 0-0.

Petaluma was to play Napa at home Wednesday and follow with a Friday game at Justin-Siena.

Casa Grande’s girls, 5-1-1 on the season and 3-0 in league, were to play Justin-Siena Wednesday and at Sonoma on Friday.

