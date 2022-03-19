Casa Grande walks off against Maria Carrillo

Like a script from a made-for-television movie, Jordan Giacomini rode to the rescue as darkness was about to engulf Casa Grande’s baseball Gauchos Friday evening.

The senior infielder lined a one-out, bases-loaded single into center field in the last of the eighth inning to give Casa a 1-0 win over hard-luck Maria Carrillo as the clouds threatened to limit the amount of playing time left in the smartly played game.

Giacomini’s hit was the fourth for Casa Grande, but three came in the final inning. Through the first seven innings, Puma pitcher Josh Volmerding allowed just one hit – a first inning single by Gaucho catcher Mason Cox that rolled up the middle and into center field.

After that hit, Casa had just two more baserunners, both in the fourth inning when Casa Grande had its best chance to score in regulation.

Cox opened that inning with a walk and, with one out, moved around to third on an infield throwing error off a bouncer hit by brother Brice Cox. That left runners at second and third with one out. With runs scarcer that $5 a gallon gas, Gaucho coach Pete Sikora tried to squeeze a tally home. Batter Alex Cruz popped up a high pitch and by the time it was caught, Mason Cox was standing at home plate, an easy victim of a double play.

Meanwhile, Casa Grande pitcher Wyatt Abramson was as effective as Volmerding, although he faced problems and baserunners in all but one of the nearly six innings he worked. Offsetting his fast ball with a killer breaking pitch, he struck out four in the first two innings and seven for the game.

He benefited from a neat double play initiated by third baseman Giacomini in the third inning.

Austin Steeves replaced Abramson with two out and one on in the sixth inning and went on to earn the victory, but not without surviving troubled waters in the top of the eighth.

After both sides failed to count in the seventh, and last scheduled, inning, Maria Carrillo threatened with runners on via a pair of singles before Steeves sent two down on strikes to end the threat.

That set up the climatic scene in the bottom of the eighth.

Dylan Petersen singled up the middle to start the charge. After a fly out, Steeves walked and pinch hitter Jack Lundberg served a single in right field to bring up lead-off hitter Giacomini and the end.

Casa Grande is now 7-2 on the season with its last four games, three wins and a loss, being decided by two runs or less. Maria Carrillo drops to 1-6-1.

Next up for Casa Grande is the start to the Vine Valley Athletic League season on Wednesday at Sonoma Valley.