Casa Grande’s historic baseball playoff run continued Tuesday afternoon with a 6-0 win over Live Oak from Morgan Hill in the first round of the CIF NorCal Division 2 playoffs.

With the win, Casa Grande’s Gauchos earn a trip to Chico for a quarterfinal meeting with Pleasant Valley, a 6-0 winner over Rio Americano from Sacramento in its first-round playoff contest.

It was a familiar story for Casa Grande in its home-diamond win on Tuesday as the Gauchos combined a stellar pitching performance from Austin Steeves with a solid-hitting attack and defense as needed for its 24th win of the season and fifth straight playoff victory that includes a four-game sweep to the North Coast Section championship.

Steeves was awesome even by his high standards. The junior left hander breezed through the Live Oak lineup, allowing just two hits, one a hump-back bloop into left field and one a hard-hit ground ball that never left the infield. He added one walk to total just three Acorn base runners. Steeves struck out 12, getting two or more whiffs in each of the first five innings.

He said a three-run Casa Grande first inning made pitching even easier. “Getting the runs early allowed me just to go out there and do my thing,” he said. His “thing” was dominating Acron batters, mostly with his lively fast ball.

“I’ve said that he is one of the best, if not the best, pitchers in the state,” said Casa Grande Coach Pete Sikora. “He showed that again today.”

With a dozen strikeouts, Steeves didn’t need a lot of glove help, but when summoned, the Casa Grande defenders were more than happy to oblige.

In the sixth inning, shortstop Jordan Giacomini made a running snare of a grounder and a spot-perfect off balance throw to first, and later in the inning ranged into foul ground to snare a wind-dancing foul ball down the left-field line.

In the seventh following Live Oak’s second hit of the game, an infield hit by Ethan Lopez, Casa Grande third baseman Wyatt Abramson made a quick-handed stop of a shot at he hot corner to force the runner at second and nearly start a double play.

Casa Grande gave Steeves all the breathing space he needed in the first inning.

Batting second, Kalen Clemmens collected the Gauchos’ first hit, a solid single to left and JT Summers followed with a hit in the same direction. Alex Cruz brought home a run with a towering fly to right field that climbed over the head of the Acorn left fielder.

Aggressive on the bases as they have been all season, Summers hustled a run home when the Live Oak catcher bobbled a pitch in the dirt as the base runner slid safely across home plate.

Jeffrey Rice added a third run with a sacrifice fly.

For Steeves, three runs is inflation, but the Gauchos did add on against Live Oak reliever Landon Stump who replaced starter Michael Vollman after Casa Grande’s big firs inning.

Back-to-back walks to Steeves and Clemmens started the Casa Grande third and both eventually scored, Steeves on a wild pitch and Clemmens on Rice’s infield hit.

Just to make sure, Casa Grande added one more run in the fifth, although they lost one when Steeves was thrown out at home trying to score on Clemmens’ long double to the base of the center field fence. Summers picked Clemmens up on a single to left.

Casa Grande’s seven-hit batting attack was led by Clemmens who had two hits and a walk and scored three runs. Summers also had two hits.

After his team had won the North Coast Section championship last week, Sikora said the Gauchos were not finished. “We want to be playing our best baseball at the end of the season,” he commented. “It has been a great ride. Let’s just keep it going.”

In Chico, Casa Grande Will face a Pleasant Valley team that is 22-3 on the season and dominated its league with a 14-1 record. The Vikings entered the NorCal playoffs seeded No. 2 and lived up to the ranking with the shutout of Rio American in the opening round.

Casa Grande goes into the game with a 24-5 record that includes both Vine Valley Athletic League and North Coast Section championships. The Gauchos are the No. 4 seed in the playoffs.