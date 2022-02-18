Casa Grande’s basketall girls start playoffs with romp over Antioch

Visiting Antioch was no match for the pressing style of fourth-seeded Casa Grande, and the Gauchos rushed to a lopsided 60-30 win in the first round of the North Coast Section girls basketball Division II playoffs on Wednesday at Coach Ed Iacopi Gymnasium.

The suffocating full-court press by the Gauchos forced 12 Panther turnovers in the first period as the Gauchos took a commanding 13-0 advantage.

Antioch from the Bay Valley League had four sophomores and a freshman on its roster, and struggle against front pressure in the back court by attempting to dribble out of double teams with disastrous results.

Casa wound up with many open looks at the basket. Gaucho senior AJ Harris once again delivered the goods in the early going with three shots from behind the arc.

Casa Grande gave up only one field goal and carried a whopping 27-4 advantage into the locker room at halftime.

The victory carries the Vine Valley League champs to a second-round meeting against Alameda at 7 p.m. on Saturday back on their home court.. The Hornets ended the season for Rancho Cotate with a decisive 73-41 win in the opening round.

It was all hands on deck for Casa Grande against Antioch as coach Scott Himes was able to substitute liberally in both halves using his entire roster. Three Gauchos reached double figures led by junior center Jaimie McGaughey with 12 points. The majority of her points came on right-hand drives to the basket in the third stanza.

Harris continued her string of strong outside shooting to finish with 11 points and senior teammate Lily Peterson had a solid outing with 11 as well. She was 4 for 7 from the floor.