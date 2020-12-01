Casa Grande’s Blue exceeds expectations in three sports

One favorite description of an athlete who exceeds all expectations by sports observers is that the player is a “grinder.” Vine Valley Athletic League 2019 all-league selection Bella Blue can check off all the boxes necessary to earn that coveted description. She has succeeded by out- hustling opponents.

Blue simply outworks other players to earn playing time for three different Lady Gaucho teams, and she will be counted on to be one of the volleyball team leaders if the season gets under way as scheduled in January. It’s not the time of year for the regular campaign because of the current pandemic restrictions, but the hard working senior will be ready to answer the bell.

Last school year, Blue played volleyball, basketball and finished as a member of the champion girls lacrosse squad,

Following a season when the Gaucho netters won their final two games to set the tone for the 2020/21 season Blue was one of only two Casa players to be named to the all-league team for her all-around play. The other member of the VVAL first team was the highly decorated Tina Fakalata.

“Bella was one of the easiest girls to coach during my time at Casa,” said outgoing coach Amber Taylor. “She was very energetic and a definite team leader when it came to answering my questions and making suggestions to improve our team play. Bella has the energy and skill to play at the next level should she choose to move on in volleyball.”

Blue led the Gauchos in the difficult dig category with 212 for the season. Her game high was 18 against Vine Valley champion Sonoma Valley. Casa Grande played the champs very tough in the first of two matches, losing, 3-2.

Fakalata topped the Gauchos in kills for the season followed by Blue who totaled 167. Sixteen kills came against Marin County opponent Tamalpais in a Gaucho victory.

Basketball might have best revealed the character of Blue. She was relegated to the Casa Grande junior varsity during her sophomore year after spending the entire freshman campaign on the varsity roster. She reported late for the start of the hoop season because the volleyball team went an extra week in the CIF playoffs, including a win over favored Montgomery.

Instead of fussing about playing only in preliminary games, Blue stuck it out during the entire season. During that summer, she also logged playing time with the North Bay Chicks squad which was made up mostly of Casa players. “You know what, Bella opened some eyes with her focused play and she earned some additional time on the floor during the regular season,” said former coach Dan Sack.

“When Bella learned a better shot selection she helped us out all season,” noted Sack whose Lady Gauchos captured the Vine Valley Athletic League title and went a couple of games into playoffs despite a wrist injury to standout point guard Trinity Merwin.

At the end of the season it was the 5-foot, 11 inch Blue and freshman front liner Jaime McGaughey who teamed to dominate the boards, and their effort allowed the Gauchos to split a couple of Division II playoff games before their season ended.

Blue earned her role on the title-winning Casa club by scoring in double figures on follow shots around the basket under pressure.