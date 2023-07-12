The 2022-23 Casa Grande softball team may have been the most talented ever at the school. It may have also been the best. According to Coach Billy Brody, those two things are not necessarily the same.

“First comes academics, then comes preparation. Talent is third,” the coach said.

Casa Grande certainly had the talent. When the Vine Valley All-League team was announced, Casa Grande had the league’s Most Valuable Player in Jamie McGaughey; the league’s Pitcher of the Year in Lila Partridge; two other first team picks in Marissa Brody and Georgia Moss; and two second team picks in Lauran Ketchu and Abby McSweeney.

But those accolades still can’t explain a 25-5 season (the most ever for a Casa Grande softball team), an 11-1 VVAL championship, a North Coast Section championship and a trip to the CIF Northern California playoffs.

It had a lot to do with what Brody called “culture.”

“It is the attitude of being first to arrive for practice and last to leave,” he explained. “It is about playing for one another. It is about playing in the moment, about making every play as if it is going to be the last one.”

In softball, success usually begins with pitching, and Casa Grande had two of the best In sophomores Partridge and Moss. Partridge compiled a 14-2 record with a 1.64 earned run average. Moss had a 9-2 record and 1.87 earned run average.

According to Brody, their success didn’t just happen. “Their work ethic was second to none,” the coach said. “It was rewarding to see players work as hard as they did get the results they got.”

As a bonus, both pitchers were strong hitters. Moss batted .419 and Partridge was even more productive, leading the team with a spectacular .500 batting average that included 10 home runs. Combined with McGaughey, they formed a devastating one-two punch. “It was huge to have that protection for Jamie,” Brody said.

McGaughey was recognized as the best player in the league and perhaps in the Redwood Empire. She hit .438 with 11 home runs, was outstanding at third base and, most importantly, provided senior leadership to a very young team.

She was one of just three seniors on the team, joining Cara Broadhead and Kaden Brody as team leaders. “The three seniors played key roles on our team,” the coach acknowledged. “They were examples for the younger players.”

On the other end of the age spectrum, two freshmen, Abby McSweeney and Maeve Broadhead, were huge in Casa Grande’s success. Broadhead batted .333 and played outstanding outfield defense. McSweeney was a revelation. She not only batted .392 with six home runs, but took over the catching duties and developed into a key component to the success of the pitchers.

“Our coaching staff doesn’t believe in bringing freshmen up to the varsity unless they are going to play, but Abby is all business,” Brody said. “She has a great attitude and is very coachable. She would do anything we asked.”

“Maeve has the same temperament,” he added. “She just loves playing.”

Another of the young Casa Grande players who made a big splash with the varsity was sophomore Lauren Ketchu. Not only did she anchor the Gaucho infield defense with exceptional defensive play at shortstop, she brought a solid bat to the lineup with a .414 batting average and 20 RBIs.

“It was fun to watch Jamie and Lauren feed off one another on the left side of our infield,” Brody said.

On the other side of the infield, the Brody sisters, Marissa at first and Kaden at second, provided solid defense.

Marissa, a junior, is a good all-around athlete who also excels at basketball. The team’s leadoff hitter, she hit .416 with a .563 on-base percentage and was the igniter for the offense. Kaden played solid defense, but, equally important, provided senior leadership. “She came to play every day,” said the coach. “She was our unofficial team mom.”

The same level of leadership came from Cara Broadhead, who also added a .300 batting average to the lineup.

There were others – players like junior Hannah Edwards, who could not only catch and play the outfield, but also hit .318, and sophomore Alex Giacomini, who played in all 27 games and hit .351.

Brody’s philosophy of team first extended to the Casa Grande coaching staff – Cara Parlato, Don White, John Cole and Jason Jucutan and Sarah Grenier who coach the junior varsity.

“Most of us have been together for eight years,” Brody said. “We talk about everything including the lineup. It is really a cohesive team.”

It added up to a historic season, but historic means just that – history – and Brody is now looking to the future.

“We’re going to be OK,” Brody understates. “We have 12 varsity players returning and we have some good junior varsity players looking to move up.” The Casa Grande junior varsity team had a 14-4 record.

And more good players are in the pipeline, coming up through the Steal Breeze and Petaluma Girls Softball Association youth programs.

“Our program is about ready to take off,” the coach said.

Teams that follow will be hard pressed to reach the heights flown by the 2022-23 team.