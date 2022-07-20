Casa Grande’s Lampe picked in MLB third round

The Petaluma pipeline to the pros has spilled out another potential future Major Leaguer.

The Cleveland Guardians on Monday chose Casa Grande High School graduate Joe Lampe early in the third round of the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft.

In his second full season for Arizona State after redshirting as a freshman, Lampe had a breakout year for the Sun Devils. Batting in the leadoff spot, he hit .340 and led the team in hits (87), doubles (22) and runs scored (60). He also hit 12 home runs and put together a 21-game hitting streak.

An exceptional defensive player, for the second year in a row the center fielder made just one error. He also stole 17 bases in 20 attempts.

He hopes to follow Petalumans Spencer Torkelson, Anthony Bender, Jason Bruihl and Garrett Hill, all of whom have been in the Major Leagues at one time or another this season.

Lampe was drafted by a Cleveland team that, at the All-Star break was 46-34 and second in the American League Central, two games behind the first-place Minnesota Twins.

Lampe is excited to be in the same division with two other professionals from Sonoma County. Cameron Vaughn from Maria Carrillo High School is with the White Sox, while Torkelson from Casa Grande is in the Detroit Tigers’ organization.

“It is cool that all three of us are in the Central Division,” Lampe said.

The player also likes the idea that he isn’t likely to be shipped all over the country as he starts his professional career. “All of the Cleveland affiliates are located in Ohio,” he pointed out. “I’m not sure where I’m going. I’ll know in a few days after my agent works out a contract.”

Working out a contract wasn’t on Lampe’s mind as he anxiously watched the first two rounds of the draft. He wasn’t picked, but didn’t have to wait on Monday. “There was a lot of communication and a lot of phone calls,” he said.

Coaches who worked with Lampe on his way up said the phone calls, including the one welcoming him to the Guardians, were the direct result of his own hard work.

Casa Grande freshman coach Gary Dorsett said even as a ninth grader Lampe set himself apart from other players. “He was way ahead of everyone else,” the coach said. “After practice he would be in the batting cages. I would see him and his father out working out at 7 or 8 in the morning. He was just ahead of all the others.

Lampe was taught the game by his grandfather Edward Lampe, a minor league professional player who passed away when Lampe was 12. Later he was coached by his father who began coaching just to help his son.

“My Mom and my Dad (Teresa and Joe) are my biggest fans,” Lampe said. “My dad never played baseball. Sometimes when he was coaching me, he would ask me, ‘What do you think we should do now?”’

When it came to baseball, the son had the right answers.

The baseball player’s brother, Nick, is a biologist technician.

Lampe’s road to professional baseball has not been in a straight line.

He began his college career at UC Davis. When things didn’t work out there, he returned to play at Santa Rosa Junior College. In his first season as a Bear Cub he hit .424 with eight triples, seven doubles and a homer. He also stole 17 bases in 20 games.

His second junior college season was just beginning when everything was shut down because of the COVID pandemic leaving him with a choice. Because of the pandemic, the NCAA granted college players an extra year of eligibility, meaning Lampe could play another year at Santa Rosa. He chose instead, to walk-on and try to make the team at Arizona State.

It proved to be a wise decision.

He not only made the team, he started as a red-shirt freshman and in his second year grabbed the attention of Major League Scouts. The rest of his history has yet to be written.

Two of his former coaches believe that history will be bright.

Joey Gomes, a former professional, and now not only one of the most sought-after batter instructors in the area, but also general manager and manager of the Healdsburg Prune Packers collegiate summer teams, said Lampe has both the baseball tools and the attitude to succeed. Lampe credits a summer he spent with the Prune Packers and Gomes’ coaching with helping him reach a position to be drafted.

“He has a great skill set created by his work ethic,” Gomes said. “His plan was always to be a professional baseball player, and he has worked hard to get there. Every conversation I’ve had with him revolved around that goal.”

Gomes said he was told by a Guardian scout that the No. 1 thing they look for in a hitter is the ability to time the fast ball and Lampe ranked high in that skill,

“He has put himself in a position to succeed. If he hits he flys, Gomes said.

Chad Fillinger, who coached Lampe for two years on the Casa Grande varsity, said it was apparent in high school that Lampe had the ability and the attitude to play professional baseball.

“Joe has a special skill set and I don’t think I’ve coached anyone who has his amount of confidence. When he left Davis he told me, ‘I’m betting on myself.’”

It was a good bet.

“I don’t see why he can’t keep on doing what he is doing, and that’s succeeding,” Fillinger said.