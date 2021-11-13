Casa Grande’s league championship season ends with playoff loss to Benicia

When the Casa Grande High football team, this year’s Vine Valley Athletic League and Egg Bowl champions, can’t pass the ball, it makes for a long night.

Add to it extended clock-draining drives and long touchdown runs, and it’s game over.

Benicia High rallied around its cornerbacks, two of whom are committed to play for Division I colleges, its rushing attack that varied speeds and opened its pass attack, and a pass rush that made it nearly impossible for Gauchos quarterback Jacob Porteous to find his rhythm. The visiting Panthers ran away with a 43-20 win in the quarterfinals of the Division 3 North Coast Section football playoffs on Friday night.

“They’re loaded with athletes,” Gauchos coach John Antonio said. “Their coach told me straight up I’ve never had this many athletes. And you saw it. They just played downhill football.”

And it wasn’t that Casa Grande (7-4) wasn’t in the game. The Gauchos battled back after falling behind by two scores in the second quarter and rolled the dice on a risky fourth-and-2 from the 6 in the final minute of the second half.

Benicia burns 8 minutes off the clock on their opening drive of the second half, finishes it with a Tyson Wallace 4-yard TD run. Benicia 23, @Casa_Football 12, 3:48, 3rd. @pdpreps pic.twitter.com/S5relRl3P8 — Peter Fournier (@P_Fournier) November 13, 2021

With the Panthers winning the pregame coin toss and primed to receive the second-half kickoff, the Gauchos risked the game being out of reach before halftime.

However, Porteous threw for one of his three touchdown passes, a 6-yard score to Marcus Scott, to keep the game within reach for Casa going into the half, 16-12.

The Panthers (8-3), however, came out of the mid-game break with a backbreaking 15-play, 59-yard drive that took more than eight minutes off the clock. The drive culminated in a Tyson Wallace 4-yard touchdown run to make it 23-12.

Casa Grande went three-and-out on its next drive. The Gauchos defense did come up with a Khalani Sandoval fumble, but Casa couldn’t get the ball past midfield and turned the ball over on downs.

On 4th and 2 at the Panthers 6, with Benicia slated to the get the second half ball, Casa goes for it and gets @Porteous on a 6-yard TD pass to @MarcusScott8_. Benicia 16, @Casa_Football 12, 0:55, 2nd. @pdpreps



That is the halftime score. pic.twitter.com/c9N6sFCtnR — Peter Fournier (@P_Fournier) November 13, 2021

How did Sandoval respond? With a 41-yard touchdown run on the very first play of Benicia’s ensuing drive.

Casa was able to push the ball deep into Panthers territory on the following drive, but Porteous was sacked on fourth-and-6 inside the Benicia 20 to turn the ball over on downs.

On the third play of Benicia’s ensuing drive, Sandoval raced 68 yards to all but put the game out of reach. He finished with 14 carries for 139 yards.

Porteous finished with 268 yards passing. Marcus Scott caught two touchdown passes and Shane Runyeon had the other scoring catch for Casa Grande.

The Panthers will play Las Lomas of Walnut Creek, a team they lost to last week, in the semifinals. If they win next week, it could set up a rematch with Windsor, which soundly beat the Panthers in Benicia earlier this season.

Benicia coach Craig Holden made it no secret: he wants that rematch.

“Hell yeah, I want a revenge tour,” Holden said. “We got Las Lomas first, the team that beat us last week, then we’ll move on after that. No, I definitely want Windsor again.

“I don’t really care who wins, to be honest with you. We play whoever shows up to play us.”

Friday’s season-ending game for the Gauchos ends a run where they claimed the Egg Bowl title back from Petaluma and won their first Vine Valley Athletic League title, something that Antonio hasn’t forgotten but seems distant in the immediate aftermath of a playoff loss.

“It’ll sting, but we’ll feel better about ourselves on Monday,” he said.