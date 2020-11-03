Casa Grande’s No. 1 tennis player just wants back on the court

Already among the best in the Vine Valley Athletic League with three seasons still left in her high school career, Casa Grande tennis player Zoe Vestal just wants to get better. That is not as simple as it sounds in the days of Covid-19 and sports shutdowns.

“I think I’m improving a little,” she said last week. “I’m trying to work on my serve and I working on my volleying skills, but I would really like to get into some tournaments. “

In the Vine Valley Athletic League, girls tennis is a fall sport, meaning at this time, teams should be getting into league finals and competing for spots in the North Coast Section tournament. Not this year, tennis has been moved to spring and won’t even begin the season until early March.

“I really would for it (play) to happen right now,” Vestal said. “I miss my teammates, I miss playing and I miss going to other schools.”

It seems like eons ago, but it a year ago when freshman Vestal surprised many in the VVAL tournament. After playing No. 1 for Casa Grande all season, she finished third in the VVAL singles tournament and teamed with Suparna Kompalli to finish second in doubles.

It was a special accomplishment for Vestal, who learned her tennis through a Petaluma Parks and Recreation program rather than through the clubs when many of her opponents refined their game.

According to her coach and godfather Keith Hayes, Vestal didn’t even know how to hit the ball and had no background in any sport when she started tennis at around 7 years old.

Athletic and determined, Vestal worked her way into a position to not only land a spot on the Casa Grande varsity team, but take over the No. 1 spot.

After her successful freshman season, Hayes said Vestal rises to the occasion. “The thing that surprised and thrilled me was how she has been such a tough competitor,” he said. “She was in a lot of close matches and won most of them.”

Vestal continues to work with Hayes at Leghorns Park, but acknowledges it isn’t the same as competition. “I miss it a lot,” she said.

She noted that her success as a freshman has given her more confidence and has her considering continuing her career beyond high school.

“I really want to play at a D1 or D2 school,” she said.

Meanwhile, all she can do in the strange world of 2020 high school sports is to keep improving while making the best of school. In addition to her studies, she has joined three school clubs and is forming new connections as members of the Key Club, the Red Nose Club and the Debate Club.

Still, what she most wants to do is to get back onto the court and into competition.

