Casa Grande senior Austin Steeves announced on Twitter that he has committed to play baseball and study at Stanford University.

Wrote Steeves, “I am extremely excited to announce my commitment to Stanford University to continue my academic and baseball career. I would like to thank my family, coaches, teammates, and friends for supporting me on this journey.”

Meanwhile, the honors just keep rolling in for Steeves who was recently named an Underclass All-American by Max:Preps.

The junior has already been chosen the Vine Valley Athletic League Player of the Year and the Prep Baseball Report Pitcher of the Year fir California after leading the state in strikeouts with 158. He had a 10-3 record with a 0.39 earned run average in 55 innings for the Gauchos, pitching them to both the VVVAL and North Coast Section championships.

Steeves was one of 10 junior pitchers from across the nation to make the All-American team.

He is currently playing for the Petaluma Leghorn American Legion team and recently pitched his team into the State American Legion Tournament by throwing a seven-inning complete game in a 2-1 win over Fairfield in a crucial Area Tournament win. He allowed five hits, struck out eight and walked just one.