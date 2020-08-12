Casa Grande’s Torkelson ranked No. 7 among MLB prospects

Casa Grande High School graduate Spencer Torkelson is the No. 7 Major League baseball prospect according to the Top 100 Prospects list as prepared by Jim Callis of MLB.com

The most recently updated Prospects List includes players chosen in the 2020 MLB players draft. Torkelson was the first player picked in that draft, chosen by the Detroit Tigers.

Topping the list is Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco. He is followed by middle infielder Gavin Lux of the Dodgers, outfielder Luis Robert of the White Sox, catcher Adley Ratschman of the Orioles, left-hand pitcher McKenzie Gore of the Padres and outfielder Jo Adell of the Angels.

Rounding out the top 10 behind Torkelson are right-hand pitcher Casey Mize of the Tigers, right-hand pitcher Nate Pearson of the Blue Jays and shortstop Royce Lewis of the Twins.

Torkelson is the highest-ranked position prospect for the Tigers since the list was introduced in 2011. He is the first to make the top 10 since Nick Castellanos in 2012.

The former Arizona State All-American tied White Sox rookie Robert and the Angels, Adell for No. 1 in power grade.