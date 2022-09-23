Casa junior varsity overpowers Montgomery 55-0

The Casa Grande junior varsity football team continued its big season last week, dominating Montgomery 55-0.

Casa completely shut down the Vikings, recording four sacks and intercepting five passes.

William Zell, Daymin Baker, Julian Doyle and William Torres Barrera recorded the sacks.

Caeb Cappelen picked off two Montgomery passes and Jack Giomi, Camden Bushey and Jasper Farrar one each. Farrar made five solo tackles and assisted on four ohers. Bushey made three solo tackles.

Enzo Murray ran for 65 yards in just 8 carries and scored two touchdowns. Jack Giomi gained 25 yards and scored two touchdowns. Bushey was 7 of 8 on PATs.