Casa JVs can’t keep pace with Vintage

The Casa Grande junior varsity football team had its offense working, but couldn’t quite match the high-powered Vintage Crusher attack, losing on its home field 47-30.

Casa Grande quarterback Ethan Arellano competed 22 of 37 passes for 336 yards and three touchdowns, with one interception.

On the receiving end were Clint Rea, four catches for 198 yards and a 61-yard touchdown; Roman Hill, three catches for 47 yards and a touchdown; Paul Servellon, a touchdown catch of 42 yards and Gavin Pandolfi, two catches for 40 yards.

The defense was led by Jesse Calkin with eight tackles, four solo; Gavin Pandolfi with 12 tackles, four solo; Rea with 11 tackles, three solo and Russell Karlson with eight tackles, four solo.

Rea had a 72-yard kick return for a touchdown.