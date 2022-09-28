Subscribe

Casa JVs defeat Vintage

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
September 27, 2022, 6:43PM
September 27, 2022, 6:43PM

The Casa Grande junior varsity had one of its toughest games of the season, defeating the Vintage JVs 36-21.

Daniel Mercado had another outstanding game at quarterback, completing 18 of 22 passes for 249 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for a touchdown.

Enzo Murray ran for 80 yards on 14 carries and a 10-yard touchdown. Luke Whale added 60 yards on 5 carries and also had a 13-yard touchdown pass reception. Brad Laubscher had a big pass reception for 52 yards.

