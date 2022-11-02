The Casa Grande junior varsity football team recorded the most satisfying of its nine straight wins by beating rival Petaluma 28-0 Saturday afternoon.

The victory marked five shutouts in a row for the Gauchos who have given up only 27 points all season, an average of 3 per game. Meanwhile, they have scored 397 points.

The win also gave Casa a 5-0 league record and clinched the Vine Valley Athletic League championship.

Quarterback Daniel Mercado had another masterful game for Casa Grande, passing for 194 yards and three touchdowns while running for 50 more yards.

Enzo Murray added another 36 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Wyatt Duff had three receptions for 77 yards and a touchdown. Luke Whelan-Cilia caught a 19-yard touchdown pass and Jasper Ferrara added a 25-yard touchdown.

Casa’s team defense was led by Victor Gonzalez with four tackles; Jack Giomi with six tackles and an interception and Camden Bushey with an interception and a 25-yard return.