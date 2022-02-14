Casa, Petaluma wrestlers shine at VVAL Tournament

To say that local wrestlers did well at the Vine Valley Athletic League championship meet Friday would be a huge understatement.

Unbeaten VVAL champion Casa Grande qualified 11 boys and four girls for advancement to the North Coast Section Championships to be held Friday and Saturday at James Logan High School in Fremont.

The Casa Grande boys crowned six weight class champions. Finishing first were Dylan Boden at 108 pounds, Sam Virkus at 134, Jacob Quintua at 140, Jack Martin at 154, Ryan Naugle at 172 and Zach Babel at 184.

Camden Bushey and Emmett Peterson at 197 finished second.

Qualifying for NCS as third place finishers in league were Lucas Abadines at 115, Raymond Wang at 128, and Noah Padecky at 162.

Maliyah McCoy at 108 pounds and Sakiko Pizzorno at 128 earned league championships for the Casa Grande girls. Phoenix Strasen at 123 and Kayla Zeidler at 152 both finished third and will advance to the NCS Girls Tournament to be held at Albany High School.

Petaluma High School’s Trojan boys either qualified or at alternates to NCS in 12 out of 14 weight classes.

Dylan Baltazar at 115 pounds and Nate Corwin at 162 pounds earned weight class championships for the Trojans.

Gavin Jones at 122 and Ed Berncich at 184 finished second. Colin Sanders at 195, Spencer Madson Castillo at 108, TyShaun Thames at 220 and heavyweight Alexis De La Torre finished third. Wyatt Mills at 134, Loomis Glashan at 145, and Roy Garcia at 172 were fourth and Zach Bettencourt finished fifth at 154.

Adriana Bojas at 133 pounds and Bailey Deegan at 139 took weight class championships for the Petaluma girls. Michele Lauritzen at 222, Kim Larsen at 128, Shalynn Baker at 150, and Carla Maldanado at 189 finished second and Amelia Grevin was third at 106.