Casa runs strong in Artichoke Meet

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
October 11, 2022, 1:50PM
Casa Grande’s cross country teams continued their impressive season in the Artichoke Invitational held in Half Moon Bay.

Casa Grande was the top school among Redwood Empire small schools (divisions 3, 4 and 5) with both its boys and girls teams.

Casa Grande’s Isaac Vasquez and Dylan Mainaris were among the top 10 local finishers with Vasquez completing the 2.3-mile course in 13:03 and Mainaris in 13:05.

As a team, the Casa Grande boys were best among area small schools, finishing 12th overall.

Vasquez was first among local small school runners, Mainaris second, Kevin Hansen third in 14.01, Srihan Goli fourth in 14.20 and and Richard Bennett sixth in 14:33.

Casa Grande’s Victor Garcia was 31st in the non-varsity small schools division in 15:1. Alexander Michalek was second in 20:46.

Kaeden Anderson was first among small school frosh/soph runners in 12:46.

Casa Grande’s Emily Bendzick led all local girls runners in 15:16. Melanie Garcia was fourth in 16:33, Abigail Busch sixth in 16:56, Stella Alvarenga seventh in 16:58 and Sarah Garcia 10th in 17:16.

