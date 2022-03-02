Casa ‘s Pizzorno reaches state wrestling quarterfinals

Casa Grande’s Sakiko Pizzorno got the most out of her one shot at the California State Girls Wrestling championships, advancing all the way to the quarterfinals.

Wrestling in the 126-pound weight class, the Gaucho senior started the tournament with two wins on opening day of the three-day championships, beating Alana Watkins of Los Banos with a pin and Valerie Powell of Norco with a tough 4-3 decision.

Pizzorno was dropped into the consolation bracket with a loss to Esperanza Dorantes of San Dimas in the quarterfinals 5-2. The end came with a loss to Jasmine Macias of Walnut Creek. Both Dorantes and Macias medaled with Dorantes fifth and Macias eighth.

“It was a great effort by Sakiko,” said Casa Grande Coach Isaac Raya, “especially since this was only her second year of wrestling and just her first year with us.” Pizzomo was fifth at NCS as a sophomore and then transferred to Casa Grande because of the school’s calculus program. She missed a year because of COVID, but made the most of her senior season, winning at North Coast Section before moving on to state.

Pizzomo’s teammate, freshman Kayla Zeidler, won her first match at 150 pounds by pin, before losing her second match. She also won a match in the consolation bracket before being eliminate. Raya coached her at Kenilworth Junior High School. “We knew she was going to be good as a seventh grader,” the coach said. “Now that she has experienced state she has some major goals. I have no doubt she will place at state in the future.”

Petaluma’s Shalynn Baker, who lost to Ziedler in the NCS match for third place, won her first match before losing two matches and being eliminated. Petaluma’s Adriana Borjas competed in the 131-pound weight class, losing two matches.

Casa Grande’s Zach Babel, the NCS champion at 182 pounds, won his first match, before losing in the second round. He won a match in the consolation bracket before being eliminated.

Petaluma’s Ryan Naugle in the boys 170-pound class lost on opening day and was stopped in his first consolation match.

Raya said just to be among the state’s best was a tribute to all the area competitiors.

“All the wrestlers (at state) have similar stories,” he said. :”Everyone has done the work to get to state. It is the dream of every wrestler to get to state It is awesome to think about.”