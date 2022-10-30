For 46 minutes, the 2022 version of the Egg Bowl rivalry game between Petaluma and Casa Grande high schools went strictly according to script, but the shocking ending could not have been envisioned by even the most inventive of Hollywood fiction writers.

Spoiler alert: The ending led to a 29-28 Casa Grande victory. It was how the score got to be that way that had fans on both sides of the Casa Grande football in shock Saturday afternoon.

Until the final fatal 2 minutes, Petaluma hogged the football, relentlessly bruising its way goalward, while Casa Grande countered with its standard lightning attack. It was a lot of fun, but no surprises.

Petaluma’s unrelenting ground game chewed up the majority of the second half, produced two touchdowns and a 28-21 lead with time slipping away.

The Trojans had just turned the ball into Gaucho possession on a fumbled fourth-down play at the Casa Grande 47-yard line. A Wyatt Abramson pass to Lucas Miles moved the ball to the Petaluma 39. Abramson then threw the ball to teammate Lucas Miles behind the line of scrimmage.

It looked to the world and, more significantly to the Petaluma defenders, like a screen pass, and they flocked toward the football, but Miles had other orders. Instead of running, he threw the football. Downfield, only a teammate was shadowing Spencer Almond when he cradled the ball into his middle and strolled the final 10 yards into the end zone.

“There were a lot of things going through my mind,” Miles said. “We practiced the play and it all worked. Fortunately, the pass didn’t have to be perfect.”

Fans on both sides of the field were still in shock when Abramson calmly threw to Miles for the two-point conversion that colored the Egg Bowl green.

“There was not a doubt in my mind that we were going for two points,” Casa coach John Antonio said. “I had thought about going for two after our last touchdown, and there was no doubt we were going for two after this one.

“We don’t spend a lot of practice time working on trick plays, but this was the perfect time for this one,” the Casa coach said.

The single play and follow-up conversion points brought the season down to one final game for both teams. As the Vine Valley Athletic League now stands: Vintage is finished with a 5-1 league mark, Petaluma and American Canyon are second at 4-1, followed by Casa Grande at 3-2, Justin-Siena at 2-3 and Sonoma Valley and Napa at 0-5.

Petaluma hosts American Canyon Friday night with the winner tying Vintage for the league championship. If Petaluma wins, it will get the league’s automatic home berth in the North Coast Section playoffs by virtue of an early win over Vintage. If American Canyon wins, it shares the championship with Vintage and Vintage gets the home game.

Casa Grande ends its season at Justin-Siena needing a win to keep its playoff hopes alive.

All that is ahead. What is behind is one super exciting Egg Bowl games.

The tone for the game was set in the first quarter.

Casa Grande was granted first ownership and controlled the ball for about three minutes before Abramson delivered a short swing pass to workhorse running back Ryder Jacobson who broke 51 yards for the game’s first score. Jesse Calkin kick converted for a 7-0 Gaucho lead.

By contrast, it took Petaluma more than 5 minutes to march 80 yards - 4, 5 and 6 stripes at a time - with quarterback Henry Ellis squeezing in for the touchdown. Asher Levy’s PAT kick try hit the left upright, an event that looked significant at the time, but ultimately became a non-factor, although it left Casa Grande in front 7-6.

It was a scene – Casa Grande hitting on a big play and Petaluma grinding out a long march – that was to be repeated many times during the afternoon.

Before the initial round had ended, Casa Grande still had time to do its big-play thing again with Abramson finding Miles waiting lonesome for a 33-yard 67-yard scoring pass.

Casa Grande then went against character, putting together a drive of its own, using primarily runs by Jacobson and Abramson to go 80 yards for a 21-14 halftime lead. The touchdown came on a 4-yard pitch and catch from Abramson to Jordan Giacomini.

The half ended with Petaluma’s London Sundell, one of the many defensive standouts, chasing Abramson down for a 17-yard sack.

Petaluma opened the second half in typical Trojan mode, running straight at the Gauchos for 69 yards with fullback Ed Berncich and Chase Miller doing the manual labor. Aside from a 22-yard burst by Silas Pologeorgis and an 18-yard pass to Pologeorgis, none of the 18 plays in the march covered more than 4 yards.

Ellis scored the touchdown from the 3-yard line and Levy booted the PAT to tie.

Casa Grande ran just three plays and a punt in the entire third quarter.

Petaluma completed a 64-yard drive that started in the third period early in the fourth quarter on a 2-yard run by Ellis and added a 2-point PAT for a 28-21 lead.

A few minutes later, Asher Levy intercepted an Abramson pass, and on Petaluma’s first offensive play, Pologeorgis did his sprint thing 63 yards for what appeared to be a game-clinching touchdown, but even as Petaluma was sending in its PAT team, the play was being waved back for a holding call.

Petaluma’s drive stalled on a fourth-down fumble at the Casa 47-yard line with more than enough for Casa Grande to work its magic.

Petaluma still had time for four plays that were stopped by an aroused Casa defese before Abramson took a couple of kneels and Casa fans went into frenzy mode.

“I am so proud of our kids, our school and our community,” said Antonio. “Petaluma did a great job. The way both teams played and the way the kids conducted themselves says a lot about the two schools.

“I am proud of the way we came back. We might get down, but we don’t let down.”

“It was a great game,” agreed Petaluma coach Rick Krist. “We ran the ball very well. We played our kind of offense. Some things just didn’t go our way.”