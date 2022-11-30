The Casa Grande High School wrestling team made an impressive debut to its season, finishing second out of 36 teams in the Redwood Rumble Tournament sponsored by Redwood High School.

Only Vacaville was able to better the Gauchos who finished ahead of River Valley from Yuba City and McQueen from Nevada. Ukiah was the closest Redwood Empire competition to the Gauchos, finishing fifth.

Casa Grande had exceptional performances in every weight class.

Dylan Boden was seventh at 113 pounds; Nathan Sleptedahl fourth at 120, Ray Pacheco third at 126, Caleb Quintan fifth at 132, Jaco Quintan fifth at 145, Camden Bushey seventh at 152, Noah Padecky fifth at 182, Joe Heaney third at 195 and Thomas Walsh second at 220.