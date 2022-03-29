Casa softball a mixture of veterans and talented newcomers

Casa Grande softball coach Scott Sievers makes no predictions, but analyzes his Gauchos honestly. “We are definitely going to be good,” he said. “We have high expectations.

Going into this week’s play, those expectations have translated into a 5-2 record.

As the scores indicate, the Gauchos have received exceptional pitching from senior Jordan Baughn. She had a perfect game working against Tamalpais until she gave up a single in the seventh inning.

There is also high hopes for sophomore Marissa Brody and freshman Georgia Moss. The freshman is also a strong hitter with a home run against Tamalpais.

Catching is in the solid hands of junior Maddie Fannin who is excellent defensively and knows the game well enough to call many of the pitches. She has also been hitting well in the early going.

The left side of the Casa Grande infield is new, but potentially outstanding. Junior Jamie McGaughey, a three-sport standout and one of the league’s best hitters, will move over from shortstop to third base to make room for outstanding freshman Lauren Ketchu at shortstop.

On the other side, Baughn and Brody will alternate at first base, depending on who is in the circle.

Senior Kylie Carlomagno has paid her varsity dues and has earned the start at second base.

The outfield is set, anchored by senior defensive standout Macey Shern in center sided by Megan Corkrey in left and Mackenzie MacQuarrie in right.

Also in the mix for outfield playing time are junior Kaden Brody, Moss and senior Elizabeth Stiveson.

In last spring’s strange season, with softball competing with other sports for players, Casa Grande put together a 7-9 season, this after a 4-0 start in the start to the 2919-2020 season that was unexpectedly ended.

With a mix of upper class leadership and promising youngsters combined with the first “normal” season in two years, things are looking good on the Casa Grande softball diamond.

