NCS softball: Casa Grande staves off strong Windsor upset bid, advances to semifinals

Postseason softball just keeps on delivering.

Casa Grande, the top seed in the North Coast Section Division 2 playoff bracket, avoided a strong upset bid by No. 9 Windsor to hold on and win 11-7 in Friday’s contest in Petaluma.

In a game that saw six total home runs, the two clubs proved exactly why the NCS playoffs can be so exciting.

“Our girls came out hitting today, and unfortunately we gave an 8-spot up,” Casa Grande head coach Billy Brody said. “But again, our girls showed that, one through 13, it’s going to take a team effort. I told the girls, ‘Tomorrow’s not guaranteed, so go out and get a dub today,’ and they did.”

The Gauchos (21-2) also drew first blood. Alex Giacomini, who had three RBIs, ripped a single up the middle to score Marissa Brody in the first inning. Giacomini then tried to stretch it to second on the throw home but was caught. Nonetheless, Casa had gotten it started.

Lila Partridge then hit one of her two home runs on the day to dead center. That was followed by a double and a walk before Veronica Nunez-Miller double to left, scoring two more. A Hannah Edwards single scored her, and Casa had an early 5-0 lead.

Windsor answered in the bottom of the second, when Pearl McKay (3-for-3, six RBIs,) hit a home run of her own to center, a two-run shot that scored Demi Lagourge. The Jaguars were on the board.

The Gauchos answered with back-to-back homers of their own in the bottom of the second. It was Giacomini and Partridge again, both to center field to give Casa an 8-2 lead after two innings.

But Windsor (15-9), which exploded for seven runs in the sixth inning of their upset over No. 8 Carondelet, showed just what they could do in the top of the third.

After three singles loaded the bases with two outs, Kahlia Jarvinen hit an RBI single to center that scored one and kept the bases juiced. Then McKay, who had already gone deep once, launched another home run on a 2-2 count, scoring everyone and putting the Jaguars within one at 8-7.

“I think it’s really about trusting your teammates to have your back,” Casa catcher Abby McSweeney said. “I have full faith in every single person on this team, that if I mess up, they’re there to pick me up. When they got those runs back, I wasn’t worried that we wouldn’t come back out and hit again.”

That score would remain for the next 2½ innings, with Casa clinging to a one-run lead. Partridge, who came into pitch in the bottom of the third, was shutting Windsor down. Mia Avila, who pitched the entire game for Windsor, was doing the same against Casa from the fourth to sixth innings.

Until Casa broke through yet again, scoring some much-needed insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth. After Partridge drew a two-out walk, McSweeney doubled on a line drive to center that scored pinch-runner Kyra Jensen.

Moss, who had moved to the outfield when Partridge took over in the circle, then launched a two-run home run to left field that gave Casa an 11-7 lead. Windsor would get one on in the top of the seventh with two outs, but a groundout ended it as the Gauchos advanced.

“We still were there, we still were bouncing back and making the plays even though we didn’t score in those two innings,” Giacomini said. “We had some girls step up, and got it done.”

Partridge allowed just one hit in her 4⅓ innings of work, earning the win. Avila took the loss, allowing 11 runs on 14 hits.

Casa will now host No. 5 Alameda (20-3), who beat No. 4 Bishop O’Dowd 5-3 in 10 innings, at 5 p.m. Tuesday. This will be the second straight year the two teams have met in the NCS Division 2 semifinals, with Casa winning last year’s battle 5-0.

You can reach Staff Writer Kienan O’Doherty at 415-887-8650 or kienan.odoherty@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @kodoherty22.