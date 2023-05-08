There was glory enough for Casa Grande and Petaluma to share in the Vine Valley Athletic League track and field championships hosted by Casa Grande last week.

In a surprise, the Casa Grande boys squeaked out a 126-125 victory over Petaluma in the boys meet. However, Petaluma’s 6-0 dual meet record, compared to Casa’s 3-3 mark, was enough to give the Trojans the overall league championship.

On the girls side, Justin-Siena won both the league meet and the league championship, scoring 153 points in the championships and going undefeated in six dual meets. Vintage was second in the league meet with 125 points, with Casa Grande third with 91.5 and Petaluma fifth with 38.

In addition to team honors, at stake were spots in the Redwood Empire Area Meet coming up next Saturday at San Rafael High school that go to the top five finishers in each event. The Area Meet is a qualifier for the North Coast Section Championship Meet to be held May 19-20 at Dublin High School.

BOYS

There were many outstanding individual efforts and a bundle of personal bests , but no one stepped up bigger in the boys competition than Petaluma senior Silas Pologeorgis who swept the sprints, running 11.28 in the 100 and a VVAL best 22.65 in the 200. He also ran a leg on the winning Petaluma 4x400 relay team that timed a VVAL best 3:34.61.

Petaluma’s Ryan Seifert was fifth in the 100 in 11.72 and the 200 in 23.58.

The Trojans Raymond Somoff ran a VVAL best 52.80 to win the 400 with Casa Grande’s Christopher Negrete third in 53.96 and Petaluma’s Ryder Wilson fifth in 54.25.

Longer, it was the Dylan Mainaris show. The Gaucho sophomore won the 800 in 2:03 and the 1600 in 4:38.53. Casa Grande’s Jack Dufor was third in the 800 in 2:07 with Somoff fourth in 2:03.06. Casa Grande’s Isaac Vasquez (4:39.60), Kevin Hansen (4:49.32) and Ryan Comelia (4:51.09) were third, fourth and fifth in the 1600.

Vasquez ran away with the 3200, clocking a personal best 10:14.50. He led a tide of Casa Grande runners that included Comelia second in 10:27.99, Srihan Goll, third in 10:28.26; Hansen fourth in 10:34.41 and Isiah Rojas fifth in 10:38.28.

Petaluma’s Adrian Larimore won the 110 high hurdles in a VVAL best time of 16.65 followed by a pair of Casa Grande runners, Charly Ramirez second in 16.78 and Kai Jaime third in 16.82. Petaluma’s Nicholas Dennis was third in the 300 hurdles in 42.96 with Ramirez fourth in 44.06 and Larimore fifth in 44.39.

Petaluma did well in the relays, finishing second to American Canyon in the 4x100 in 44.69 and winning the 4x400 in the league best 3:34.61 with Casa Grande second in 3:38.50. Casa Grande won the new 4x800 in 8:42.85 in a race held during the preliminaries on Wednesday.

The local teams had some outstanding performances in the field events, but weren’t overall as successful as they were in the running competition.

Casa Grande’s Sebastian Lomas was third in the high jump at 5-6, with Petaluma’s Clay Dennis fourth at 5-4.

Neither Petaluma nor Casa Grande had a Redwood Empire meet qualifier in the long jump.

Petaluma’s Max Pedrotti-Jacobs was the only pole vaulter to clear 12 feet. Casa Grande’s Townsend Miller was second at 11-6. Petaluma sophomore Maxwell Brown was fourth at 10-0.

Petaluma’s Lucas Vanderlind had a VVAL best 41-05 ¾ to win the shot with teammate Joab Anezil third at 38-07 and Casa’s Matthew Matacia fifth at 35-11. Vanderlind was third in the discus with a throw of 115-06 with Anezil fourth at 105-06.

GIRLS

Although Justin-Siena completed its run to team honors, there were some strong performances by several Casa Grande and Petaluma girl athletes who qualified for the Redwood Empire meet.

Casa Grande freshman Bailey Guerrero was the top sprinter among local runners. She was third in the 100 and came back to finish second in the 200 in a PR of 26.34.

Petaluma’s Kate Doherty was third in the 400 in 1:04.24 and fourth in the 800 in 2:33.72.

Real standout in the 800 was Petaluma’s Reilly Kreutz, who was a close second to winner Lea Smit of Justin-Siena with the Trojan timed in 2:28.53. Kreutz won the 1600 in 5:17.11, beating a pair of Gauchos, Avery Codington (5:20.64) and Emily Bendzick (5:37.88). Another Gaucho, freshman, Bryn Doyle, was fifth in 5:55.54.

Codington, a sophomore, ran away with the 3200, timing 11:48.61 to 13:10.46 for runner-up Maya Aaen of Napa. Casa’s Stella Alvargenga was third in 13:11.10.

Casa Grande’s Abigail Busch was a hurdles standout, finishing second to Vintage’s Sophia Notaro in both events. Busch ran a PR 16.93 in the 100s to Notaro’s 15.9 and was timed in another PR 50.08 in the 300s to Notaro’s blistering 46.27.

Casa Grande was fourth and Petaluma fifth in the 4x100 relay and Casa third and Petaluma sixth in the 4x400, but in the new 4x800, the Casa Grande team of Codington, Addison Fields, Doyle and Bendzick won in 10:31.75.

Local teams had a tough time in the field events.

Petaluma’s Maya Maloney finished fifth in the high jump at 4-2, besting teammate Sloane Shoop on fewer misses.

Casa Grande’s Caterina Lindley went 29-05 ¾ to finish fifth in the triple jump.